His Majesty and the People

If one takes a close look at all of His Majesty’s initiatives and addresses through the years one will notice a common thread flowing through them all.

The common thread being a deep and abiding love and concern for his people.

Earlier in His Majesty’s reign, His Majesty cris-crossed the country granting Land Kidu to the rural folk and the most vulnerable in 20 Dzongkhags. This was especially important in a country where land is the main asset.

This initiative and supplementary ones like resettlement played a major role in lifting thousands of families out of abject poverty.

Another major focus for His Majesty as a young King himself has been about the youth and their future.

This is where initiatives like Desuup and Gyalsung come into play in the visible sense, but there have been other reforms at play too.

The Royal Kasho on Education is all about updating the knowledge and skills of the Bhutanese youth to internation standards. The many skilling programs give an important opportunity to many youths to lead a life of dignity and to contribute to society.

His Majesty’s call to the nation to fight against the scourge of drugs is again to safeguard Bhutanese youth.

A lot of His Majesty’s Royal Addresses has a heavy youth focus and a genuine concern for their future.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City project is not just an economic project but the core aim behind it is to uplift the livelihood of ordinary Bhutanese. The aim of GMC is to have many Bhutanese owning businesses there and having good jobs.

It is also about giving opportunities to farmers and others to supply their produce and skills to the place.

His Majesty’s concern for the people is what made Bhutan a model country in the world in combating the pandemic with minimal loss of life.

His Majesty’s reforms in the armed forces have uplifted the lives of ordinary soldiers and police personnel and opened up important international opportunities for them.

His Majesty not only loves his people, but also trusts them deeply to the point of granting regular audiences and sharing important updates.

The people in return know how lucky they are and feel deeply for The People’s King too.

“The greatest gift of leadership is a boss who wants you to be successful.”

—Jon Taffer