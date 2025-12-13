HKH Regional Climate Transparency Hub Launched to Boost Climate Action

Share Facebook

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) have launched the Hindu Kush Himalaya Regional Climate Action Transparency Hub (HKHRCATH).

The launch is part of a three-year memorandum of understanding between the two organisations and creates a dedicated platform for ICIMOD’s eight Regional Member Countries, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, Myanmar, and Pakistan. The hub aims to strengthen capacity, and promote data and experience sharing across the Hindu Kush Himalayan region.

The hub was inaugurated during a Regional Stakeholders Consultation Workshop held in Paro, where country representatives worked to define priority actions for implementing the Paris Agreement’s Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF).

“This is a leap forward in increasing the pace of climate action in the region,” said Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD. He said the transparency hub will help all HKH countries understand their progress on commitments, identify challenges, and collaborate on shared climate issues. “It will enhance the capacity of our Regional Member Countries in delivering and reporting their commitments.”

Jigme, Manager of the Transparency Division at the UNFCCC secretariat, said the ETF is “the backbone of mutual trust and collective ambition.” He said it helps show where progress is being made on national climate commitments, where support is needed, and what climate impacts require urgent attention. For the HKH region, he said, reliable and timely information is essential because of fragile mountain ecosystems and shared climate vulnerabilities.

The hub is expected to help countries support national decision-makers, investors, and stakeholders in speeding up mitigation and adaptation efforts, and in implementing the ETF to build trust and confidence.

The launch follows the UN Climate Change Conference in Belém, Brazil, where ICIMOD and its member countries advanced the mountain agenda, including climate finance and transparent reporting on climate impacts such as loss and damage.

The Hindu Kush Himalaya, known as the ‘Water Tower of Asia’ is experiencing faster warming than the global average and more extreme weather events, affecting the lives and livelihoods of billions. ICIMOD said the new hub will help strengthen regional collaboration and knowledge sharing to advance solutions and financing among HKH countries.