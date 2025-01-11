Chukha Hydro Project (File Picture)

Hydropower in the country faces declining exports and growing local demand

Monica Rai 4 days ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 825 Views

The electricity sector plays an important role in the country’s economic growth, contributing 11.61% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023. As per the Environmental Accounts Statistics of 2024 in 2023, the total electricity supply reached 11,157.60 GWh, marking a modest 1.42% increase from the previous year’s supply. The domestic generation of electricity remained dominant, accounting for 94.43% of the total supply, while imports made up the remaining 5.57%.

Despite the increase in total electricity supply, the monetary value of this supply experienced a decline. The value dropped from Nu 27,827.90 million in 2022 to Nu 26,415.25 million in 2023, representing a decrease of 5.08 percent. This decline shows that while supply has increased, the economic returns may not be keeping pace.

A striking trend within the electricity consumption landscape is the rapid increase in industrial consumption, which surged by 77.53% in 2023. Industrial use accounted for 93.83% of total domestic consumption, with the manufacturing sector alone responsible for 64.03% of the consumption.

In contrast, household electricity consumption witnessed a significant decrease of 32.33%. Households accounted for just 6.17% of the domestic consumption, signaling a shift towards industrial reliance on the country’s electricity grid.

Among the economic sectors, the manufacturing sector recorded the highest electricity consumption at 64.03 %, followed by construction at 9.20 %, community, social, and personal services at 6.47 %, mining and quarrying at 5.36 %, transport, storage, and communication at 5.51 %, and trade at 4.24 %. The remaining sectors consumed less than 5.19 %.

In 2023, the country exported 46.10% of its total electricity supply, while domestic consumption accounted for 52.84%. Domestic consumption, however, increased substantially by 61.36% compared to 2022, reflecting the rising demand within the country’s industries.

Exports fell by 28.95% in 2023, while electricity imports surged by 151.50%, indicating a marked increase in the country’s reliance on foreign electricity during lean seasons.

Check Also

BCCI and MoICE come up with 235 issues leading to regulatory bottlenecks

To address regulatory bottlenecks effectively, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) collaborated with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2025, All Rights Reserved.