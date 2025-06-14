RBP records 58 burglary cases as of June 2025

Share Facebook

Thimphu records 22 cases

Burglary cases have dropped sharply to just 58 incidents reported as of 9th June 2025. However, Thimphu continues to register the highest number of burglaries.

According to Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) statistics, the Thimphu recorded 22 burglary cases so far in 2025 which is still the highest among all 20 dzongkhags. While this figure represents a substantial decline from 69 cases in 2024, Thimphu still accounts for over 38% of all burglary cases reported so far this year.

In the last four years, a total of 898 cases of burglary was recorded with Thimphu alone with 396 cases.

From the 22 cases, Central Thimphu Police Station (CTPS) received 9 cases, followed by South Thimphu Police Station (STPS) with 8 cases and North Thimphu Police Station (NTPS) with 5 cases.

CTPS received burglary cases including small paan (betel quid) shops and apartment break-ins across Changgedaphu, Changzamtog, Changangkha and town area. 8 suspects of 5 cases have been arrested and convicted, while 4 cases remain under investigation with suspects at large.

Only in 1 case, suspect was arrested with the stolen items recovered amounting to over Nu 300,000.

STPS recorded 7 solved cases and 1 case remains under investigation. In the reported cases, victims lost jewelry items, antiques, cash, house and construction materials. Meanwhile, in 2 cases all the lost items were recovered including some diamond rings, gold and silver rings, chains and bracelets. Some victims were paid compensations for the stolen property.

NTPS arrested 3 individuals, 2 in one case from Kabesa and 1 in a case from Pamtsho, rest remains under investigation. Recovery could be made in only 1 case INR 40,000 and Nu 1,045 stolen cash.

RBP highlighted recurring systemic challenges, such as lack of functional or high-resolution CCTV systems in areas, residents reluctant to share information slowing down investigations, weak environmental crime-prevention design including fragile doors, paan shop vulnerabilities, and lack of interlocking or neighborhood watch systems.