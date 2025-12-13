Reforming Teacher Deployment: A Call for Equity and Leadership

Share Facebook

By Tshering Tobgay

We must not allow our limitations to overshadow the sacred duty we owe to our children. When some regions have more teachers than they need while others struggle with acute shortages, the problem is not a lack of qualified educators, it is a failure in planning, coordination, and leadership.

Teacher deployment should be rooted in fairness, reliable data, and a steadfast commitment to ensuring that every child is served well, no matter which Dzongkhag they belong to. Our education system requires leadership that is proactive, responsible, and fully conscious of the future it is shaping.

Although public media shares information provided by the Ministry, it is crucial to understand that these reports often depend solely on statistics, without considering the realities faced by schools on the ground. Numbers alone cannot reflect the true experiences of students, teachers, and parents.

Allow me to share one real example from a Middle Secondary School under Chukha Dzongkhag, where my children study in Classes V and VII. Despite the claims of teacher excess, this school faces an acute shortage of qualified teachers.

My son in Class V is taught Mathematics by a teacher who graduated from Taktse College without any training.

My daughter in Class VII is taught English by a teacher with an Economics background.

Another teacher graduated from Taktse College is teaching Science in Classes IV and V, and Mathematics in Class II.

If STEM subjects are emphasized as crucial in urban centers like Thimphu and Paro, should they not be equally important in schools elsewhere?

These examples reflect only one school. Imagine how many others across the country face similar challenges. Who is responsible for gathering real-time, accurate information and presenting the true situation to the public?

Is the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, together with the PDP Government, suggesting that the current rate of teacher attrition is not alarming? What is the rationale behind such a conclusion?

Bhutan deserves an education system that values every school, every teacher, every child, and every parent equally. It is time to address these lapses with courage, honesty, and a renewed commitment to the Tsa-Wa-Sum. Only then can we ensure that our children receive the quality education they rightfully deserve.

The writer is a Parent from Chukha.