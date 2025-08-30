Student suicide cases drop by 80% this year, says Education Ministry

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has reported an 80 percent decline in student suicide cases so far this year compared to the same period in previous years.

The Ministry says this is because of the introduction of the School Health and Wellbeing strategy, which aims to strengthen mental health support and early intervention in schools.

Mental health and wellbeing have emerged as critical concerns for students in Bhutan, as in many parts of the world. Poor mental health, if left unaddressed, can lead to isolation, behavioral issues, and in severe cases, suicide.

Children and adolescents are particularly vulnerable as they navigate pressures from school, family, and peers, often without the coping mechanisms adults rely on.

To address this, the Department of School Education (DSE) rolled out the School Health and Wellbeing strategy, which comprises eight core programs, six structures, and four monitoring processes.

According to Director of Department of School Education (DSE), Thinley Namgyal, one of the central features of the strategy is screening students for vulnerabilities. “Based on the assessments, students are provided three types of support, universal programs for all children, targeted interventions for those who need additional assistance, and specialized support for students facing mental health challenges or abuse,” he said.

Teachers are also being trained to recognize warning signs in student behavior and refer such cases to school counselors. This early detection has already reduced issues such as violence and gang-related activities.

In addition, schools have introduced mentoring systems and designated trained teachers who are responsible for monitoring students’ psychological wellbeing. These measures ensure that children have trusted adults they can approach when experiencing emotional or psychological distress.

Internationally, the importance of student wellbeing is increasingly recognized. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has recently included health and wellbeing in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). One of its studies found that 1 in 10 15-year-olds did not feel safe in school, highlighting how mental health directly impacts learning, engagement, and safety.

The Director thanked The Bhutanese which has previously reported extensively on student well being and youth mental health issues.

The ministry’s latest data, showing a significant decline this year, suggests that structured wellbeing programs and timely support systems can make a measurable difference in protecting children’s lives.

The ministry stated that strengthening mental health and wellbeing in schools is central to preventing student suicides, and the recent decline is evidence that timely interventions can save lives.