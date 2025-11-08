Two new spiritual sites break ground at GMC on 8th Nov

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) witnessed the groundbreaking of two new spiritual sites on 8th November 2025.

The two sites, Kangyur Labyrinth by His Holiness Drikung Kyabgon and Kesang Do Ngag Shedrupling Buddhist Institute by Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche will be located in Pelrithang Gewog.

The Kangyur Labyrinth, inspired by the Buddha’s sacred teachings, will feature a single, non-branching path symbolizing the journey toward enlightenment. Unlike a maze, the labyrinth invites mindfulness and introspection, leading visitors on a contemplative walk toward its center, a symbolic space for reflection and meditation.

At its heart lies the spiritual significance of the Kangyur, the collection of Buddha’s words, regarded as a source of immense blessings and purification.

The second site, Kesang Do Ngag Shedrupling, envisioned by Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche and Her Royal Highness Princess Kesang Wangmo Wangchuck, will serve as a center for higher Buddhist education.

The institute aims to merge the study of Buddhist philosophy and practice with modern academic learning, offering degree programs up to the doctoral level.

The curriculum will include Buddhist philosophy, epistemology, history, and classical Buddhist languages such as Sanskrit and Tibetan, with plans to collaborate with international universities for academic accreditation.