Ugyen Norlha Chorten in GMC nears completion, inauguration planned on His Majesty’s Birth Anniversary

The Ugyen Norlha Chorten in Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), formerly known as the Tabab Chorten, is nearing completion and is expected to be inaugurated on the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King.

The Lam Neten of Gelephu said that the chorten holds high religious significance, highlighting that the sculptures executed directly on the walls are unique. He said that the chorten brings together all the Lhatsho of the deities of Junoor (Prosperity) within a single lhakhang, a feature not found elsewhere in Bhutan.

He further said that all the relics housed inside the chorten belong to Orgyen Norlha. According to him, the chorten is being built in view of GMC’s vision to become a global mindfulness hub. He said that for GMC to serve as a global hub, it is important to pay respects to the deities to ensure a fruitful journey ahead.

The Lam Neten said that construction of the chorten is largely complete, with only the exterior painting works remaining.

Following the completion of the Ugyen Norlha Chorten, other religious projects are also underway in GMC. The Gyenyen Lhakhang, originally built by the Je Khenpo in 1996, was demolished and is currently being rebuilt by Trulku Marp. The lhakhang is being reconstructed as a replica of the Dechenphu Lhakhang in Thimphu and will have four floors. With the exterior structure now standing, it is expected to be completed within the next five to six months.

Other projects in the pipeline include the Kangyur Labyrinth by His Holiness Drikung Kyabgon, the Kesang Dongag Shedrupling Buddhist Institute by Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche, the Barchey Kuensel Chorten, and a project to build a replica of the Bodh Gaya Chorten.