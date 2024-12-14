18 Desuups revitalize 7,000 stadium seats for 117th National Day at Changlimithang Stadium

Share Facebook

As the nation gears up for the 117th National Day, Changlimithang Stadium is undergoing a striking transformation. A historic landmark in the country’s history is being readied to host not just an event but a moment of national pride.

Over 7,000 plastic seats at the stadium, faded from years of exposure to the elements, mainly the sun, are regaining its original color and shine using a unique flame-based technique carried out by a team of 18 dedicated Desuups.

The process, which began on December 2, involves melting the old plastic layer to form a fresh, vibrant layer, ensuring the seats look as good as new. The team has worked tirelessly from 9 am to 5 pm daily to meet their deadline.

The work is labor-intensive, requiring precision and focus. The flame-based technique, though effective, demands careful handling to ensure the chairs are uniformly restored. Each chair represents hours of effort, yet the Desuups approach their task with unwavering dedication.

“We’ve been putting in long hours to get this done, and seeing the results is incredibly satisfying,” Desuup Tshewang shared. “It’s not just about making the chairs look new again, it’s about preparing the stadium for an event that means so much to every Bhutanese. I feel proud knowing our hard work will be part of such a historic day.”

Their dedication has paid off, with the results already visible in the stadium. The chairs, which once appeared dull and lifeless, now shine with vibrant colors, representing the energy and anticipation surrounding the National Day celebrations.

Revamping over 7,000 chairs in less than two weeks seemed like an overwhelming task, but it has been met with determination and teamwork.

Changlimithang Stadium holds a special place in Bhutan’s history. Over the years, it has been the site of countless national celebrations, sports events, and milestones. Its transformation for this year’s National Day is not just about aesthetics but also about preserving its significance as a unifying space for the people.

When thousands of Bhutanese gather at Changlimithang on the 117th National Day, they will witness not just a beautifully restored stadium but also the fruits of hard work and dedication. The vibrant seats will offer more than comfort, they will tell a story of perseverance and service.

Even the smallest details, when cared for with dedication, can make a big difference in celebrating what truly matters.