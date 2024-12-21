9th Edition of Bhutan University Sports Federation Games

Share Facebook

The 9th Bhutan University Sports Federation (BUSF) Games concluded at Samtse College of Education. The games, which began on 11th December, were scheduled to conclude coinciding with Bhutan’s 117th National Day, making the final day significant.

Lungtaen Gyatso, the President of CLCS, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony marked the culmination of an event that celebrated athletic achievements and the spirit of friendship and collaboration after six days of intense competition.

The Secretary General of BUSF, Dr Kezang Sherab, said, “BUSF activities are organized by the BUSF Secretariat located at the Paro College of Education with support from the government. For the first time this year, the Bhutan Basketball Federation supported with some cash prizes for the Basketball winners and runners-up.”

He shared that BUSF also participates in the World University Games, which is organized by the FISU (Federation International Sports Universiade) every two years.

The football finals were one of the day’s major events. For the women’s team, Paro College of Education (PCE) triumphed with a dominant 2-0 victory against Sherubtse College. While in the men’s category, PCE was crowned the champions after adding a goal, breaking deadlock after halftime with a score of 3-2 against Jigme Namgyel Engineering College (JNEC).

PCE women’s football team received a cash prize of Nu 7,000, while runners-up Sherubtse took home Nu 5,000 and PCE men’s team received a Nu 7,000 cash prize, while JNEC received Nu 5,000 as runners-up.

Yonten Chophel, sports coach for the team of Sherubtse College said, “Although I feel that the cash prizes were less, it has been a great opportunity and good platform for the students to participate and deliver their talents. It would be even better if the winners of the competitions were sent to nearby colleges in India to participate.”

In the volleyball finals, PCE claimed victory from the women’s team, securing a Nu 5,000 cash prize, and Samtse College of Education (SCE) took the runner-up position with a Nu 3,000. In the men’s category, Gedu College of Business (GCBS) was crowned the champion, while Sherubtse finished as the runners-up, both the teams receiving similar cash prizes.

In the basketball final, the PCE women’s team claimed the title, bagging a cash prize of Nu 15,000, while the College of Natural Resources (CNR) secured runner-up receiving Nu.10,000. In the men’s category, GCBS was crowned the champion taking the prize of Nu 15,000 while CNR finished as runners-up receiving Nu. 10,000.

The cash prizes were sponsored by the Basketball Federation of Bhutan (BFB) and BUSF.

Dorji Wangda, coach for the team CNR said, “Compared to the past, this year we have received some cash prizes. Although our team couldn’t win any title, it was a great experience and opportunity for the students.”

Sports coordinator for PCE and BUSF, Pema Tshewang conveyed his gratitude for the opportunities provided to the students in the program by the BUSF.

“Due to financial challenges, we are not able to provide opportunities to the students to participate in the international tournament. However, this year we are trying to send 4 badminton players to participate in the upcoming summer games in Germany to represent BUSF, Bhutan.”