Bhutan and Assam get closer through trade, connectivity and GMC

During the Business Interaction on the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0, which is to be held in February 2025, the Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and the Chief Minister of Assam Sri Hemanta Biswa Sarma, talked about Assam and Bhutan’s friendship and the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC).

During the event, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay talked about the Darranga Integrated Check Post that was inaugurated in November this year. He said that the vital gateway to eastern Bhutan is going to further strengthen the relations between Bhutan and India, with many people from India and particularly from Assam, visiting Bhutan through the checkpost.

Lyonchhen said that events like Advantage Assam would also be advantageous for Bhutan, particularly the GMC, since the momentum of the progress and development of Assam would flow into Bhutan because of its close geographical proximity.

He thanked the CM of Assam for creating the connectivity between the GMC and Assam, improving roads and planning on the rail link which is at a very advanced stage.

GMC will have a better chance of fulfilling its vision to become a gateway to India through Assam to Southeast Asia.

The CM of Assam, Hemanta Biswa Sarma said, “The landmark visit of His Majesty The King of Bhutan to Assam in November last year further strengthened this bond, inspiring us to explore new ideas and initiatives to enhance cooperation in several key areas for mutual growth and prosperity.”

He also said that all the key announcements on connectivity and border infrastructure during His Majesty’s visit have been taken up expeditiously by Assam government in coordination with Bhutan, and works on the rail and road connectivity between Assam and Bhutan.

The CM also highlighted areas where the two regions can cooperate, such as hydropower and linking landscapes like Manas and Kaziranga National Park.

Assam is one of the fastest growing economies in India, with a growth rate of 19% in last fiscal year and GDP of USD 77 billion in 2024-2025.