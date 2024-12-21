Red Scarf and Medal recipients of the 117th National Day

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

27 individuals and one institution received the National Day Honours from His Majesty The King during the 117th National Day.

Red Scarf and the title Dasho upon Ugyen K Namgyel, Gyalpoi Zimpon (Royal Chamberlain)

His Majesty The King conferred the Red Scarf and the title Dasho upon Ugyen K Namgyel, Gyalpoi Zimpon (Royal Chamberlain) to His Majesty. Dasho Ugyen Namgyel has been serving His Majesty since His Majesty’s installation as Trongsa Penlop and was appointed Royal Chamberlian in 2013.

Red Scarf and the title Dasho upon Zangla Namgyel, Secretary of the Dratshang Lhentshog

His Majesty The King conferred the Red Scarf upon Dasho Zangla Namgyel, Secretary of the Dratshang Lhentshog. Dasho Zangla Namgyel has been in service for 52 years and has served His Majesty as Changarp for two decades.

Red Scarf and the title Dasho upon Arun Kapur, the Director of The Druk Gyalpo’s Institute

His Majesty The King conferred the Red Scarf upon Arun Kapur, the Director of The Druk Gyalpo’s Institute. Dasho Arun Kapur is a distinguished educator with over four decades of experience in both public and private education sectors globally. Dasho Arun Kapur was awarded the Druk Thuksey Medal in 2019.

HE Lopen Samten Dorji was awarded the Druk Thuksey

Lopen Samten Dorji was awarded the Druk Thuksey for his outstanding contributions to Buddhism in Bhutan. Lopen Samten Dorji, born in 1964, began his monastic education at age 8 and later studied Buddhist philosophy in Bhutan, Sikkim, and India.

He was appointed as the first Tsugla Lopen of the Central Monastic Body. His contributions to Bhutanese Buddhism have been recognized globally.

Druk Thuksey Medal for an Institution, Awarded to the Tourism Industry of Bhutan

The Tourism Industry of Bhutan, represented by the Department of Tourism, ABTO, GAB, HRAB, and RITH, were honored with the Druk Thuksey Medal for its outstanding contributions to Bhutan’s development over the past 50 years.

Tshewang Tandin was awarded Kabney and Patang

Tshewang Tandin was awarded Kabney and Patang, in recognition of his services to education.

Wangchuk Namgay was awarded Kabney and Patang

Former Speaker Wangchuk Namgay was awarded Kabney and Patang, in recognition of his services to education.

Lam Kezang was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Lam Kezang was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) in recognition of his monumental contribution to the Royal Kanjur Project.

Tashi Penjor was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Director of the Department of Human Settlement Tashi Penjor was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) for his outstanding contributions to urban planning and infrastructure development in Bhutan.

Col. Sisir Chhetri was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Col. Sisir Chhetri was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) for his exemplary service in law enforcement, disaster management, and international peacekeeping.

Lt. Jigme Pelden Dorji was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Lt. Jigme Pelden Dorji was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) in recognition of his extraordinary achievement as the first Bhutanese to summit Mount Everest.

Dr. Mahesh Gurung was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Dr. Mahesh Gurung was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) in recognition of his pioneering contributions to Bhutan’s healthcare system as the country’s first interventional cardiologist.

Leki Wangchuk was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold), His wife, Lhamo Yangchen, received the award on his behalf

Leki Wangchuk was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) posthumously in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Bhutan’s cultural heritage and architectural preservation.

Ian Patrick Triay, Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in Spain, was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Honorary Consuls awarded with National Order of Merit (Gold) were Han Young Kim, Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in the Republic of Korea, Ian Patrick Triay, Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in Spain, Cornelis Klein, Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in The Netherlands, Abbas Esufally, Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in Sri Lanka, Dr. Ryoichi Nagata, Bhutan’s Honorary Consul in Japan and Henry Ho, former Honorary Consul-General of Bhutan to Thailand.

Atul Bagai was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold)

Atul Bagai was awarded the National Order of Merit (Gold) for his vital role in Bhutan’s environmental governance, including its successful compliance with the Montreal Protocol.

Dr. Dechen Wangmo was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Dr. Dechen Wangmo was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver) for her unparalleled academic achievements at the General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, where she earned nine gold medals.

Karma Jigme was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Karma Jigme was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver) for his outstanding contributions as an entrepreneur, conservationist, and promoter of Bhutanese football through Paro FC.

Choeying Jatsho of M-Studio was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Choeying Jatsho of M-Studio was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver) for his transformative impact on Bhutanese music and culture.

Ugyen Deepak was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Ugyen Deepak was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver) for his exceptional contributions as a skilled hairdresser and mentor.

Namgay Wangchuk was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Namgay Wangchuk was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver) for his steadfast commitment to waste management and environmental awareness.

Tashi Lhendup was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Tashi Lhendup was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver) for his pioneering work in mural conservation and restoration of Bhutan’s sacred heritage sites,.

Charmi Chheda was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver)

Charmi Chheda was awarded the National Order of Merit (Silver), for her significant contributions to Bhutan’s performing arts and cultural landscape as a creative director, playwright, and choreographer.

Orawee Tadtiang, a Thai dance instructor and choreographer, received the National Order of Merit (silver)

Orawee Tadtiang, a Thai dance instructor and choreographer, received the National Order of Merit (silver), for her has support to Bhutan’s youth through volunteer dance workshops and choreography for national performances, and enriching cultural exchange between Bhutan and Thailand.