House wife to school student are lucky winners of the lottery draw of the 117th National Day

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The 117th National Day celebrations created unforgettable memories, with the highlight being the much-anticipated lottery draw that featured an electric vehicle.

Rinchen Pelmo, a 40-year-old housewife residing in Lungtenphu, Thimphu, was overwhelmed with joy when she was announced as the winner of the electric vehicle. The grand prize, valued at approximately Nu. 2 million, marked a life-changing moment for Rinchen, who described the experience as surreal and unexpected.

Regarding her win, Rinchen shared that she had never imagined owning such a valuable asset. “I am just a simple housewife, and winning something like this feels like a blessing. It’s still hard to believe that my name was drawn,” she said.

Despite not registering on the Bhutan App herself, Rinchen relied on her daughters to complete the process.

Having lived in Lungtenphu for the past 20 years, Rinchen recalled a disappointing attempt to attend the National Day celebrations the previous year. “Last year, I tried to get inside the Changlimithang Stadium, but I did not get the chance,” she said.

Determined not to miss out again, she took proactive steps to ensure her spot at this year’s event. “Thinking about last year, I tried to get in the queue by 6 PM on December 16. I took warm blankets from home and also convinced my three children to go with me, and I finally got into the stadium,” Rinchen shared.

For Rinchen Pelmo, the lottery was never the primary reason for attending the 117th National Day celebrations. Her true motivation was to see His Majesty the King in person and to listen to His Majesty’s speech.

Winning the electric car came as a complete surprise to Rinchen, adding an unexpected layer of joy to an already momentous day. “I didn’t come for the lottery,” she explained, emphasizing that the opportunity to be in His Majesty’s presence was the highlight of the celebration for her.

Rinchen Pelmo shared how her fascination with the National Day celebrations began last year when she watched clips of the event, particularly the vibrant night concert. “I was so fascinated by the flashlights among the crowds, and I wanted to witness that in person,” she said.

Rinchen shared that she initially had no idea she had won the electric car until her children excitedly broke the news after watching television. “My son was telling me that I won an electric scooter and that he would want to ride on that scooter,” she said. “I scolded him not to lie.” Her son had mistakenly thought her prize was a scooter, leaving Rinchen skeptical about the win.

It wasn’t until later, that Rinchen received an official call from BBS confirming her as the winner of the Tata Curvv.

Despite the exciting news, Rinchen admitted she felt no immediate surge of emotion. “I still couldn’t believe it. I was already very happy that I got to be at the Changlimithang Stadium,” she shared, highlighting how attending the celebrations was already a dream fulfilled for her.

Though neither Rinchen nor her family members currently know how to drive, she has plans to change that. “I want my children to learn, but the problem is money,” she said, acknowledging the challenges ahead.

For now, The family has asked for someone to drive the car, which is parked in front of their house.

Isuzu D’Max winner and Scorpio Pick-Up winner

Ugyen Wangchuk, a 22-year-old based in Paro who recently completed his De-Suung training, became one of the lucky winners of the 117th National Day lottery draw, winning an Isuzu D-Max.

Originally from Pemagatshel, Ugyen was in disbelief upon hearing the news. “I couldn’t believe I won the Isuzu D’Max. I had to confirm the ticket numbers,” Ugyen shared.

Despite knowing how to drive, he explained that he had never owned a car before, making the win all the more special. “I am extremely happy, but I never thought this would happen to me,” he said.

Ugyen shared that his parents were even more in disbelief than he was when they heard the news. “They called me several times, asking if I won the Isuzu D’Max.”

Ugyen mentioned that he has no plans to sell the Isuzu D’Max. “I would love to drive it myself,” said Ugyen.

65-year-old Jigme, a former police personnel member from Gelephu, is another lucky winner from the National Day draw.

Jigme shared, “Now, I will have the Scorpio pick-up parked in front of my house. Before this vehicle, I had an old van.”

Before receiving a call from BBS, Jigme had no idea that he had won the Scorpio Pick-Up. He mentioned that some people were joking with him about winning, so he discussed it with his children. “I was so shocked and only believed it once my children confirmed it,” Jigme said.

Electric scooter and Power tiller winners

Karma Tshogyal Zangmo, a 7-year-old student of Rinchen Kuenphen School, became one of the lucky winners in the 117th National Day lucky draw, claiming an electric scooter. As Karma prepares to enter class one, this win adds an extra dose of joy to her achievements.

On behalf of his daughter, Karma Tshogyal Zangmo, Nima Wangchuk spoke with The Bhutanese to share his thoughts on the win.

When asked if he knew how to ride a scooter, he mentioned that he had experience with two-wheelers, but the electric scooter was different. “I tried riding the electric scooter once it was brought home, but I am less confident about it compared to other two-wheelers,” he said.

Regarding the electric scooter, Nima shared that his daughter Karma and her mother believe she is too young to ride it at the moment and plan to sell it.

When asked about their plans for the money from selling the scooter, Nima, “The proceeds from selling the scooter will be placed in a fixed deposit account under our daughter’s name.”

As a father, Ugyen Wangchuk humbly acknowledged the challenges of meeting a child’s needs with his modest income. “Doing a small job, I can’t afford everything my child needs,” he shared. “However, when my child receives something like this through her luck, as a father, I am extremely happy.”

Rinchen Palden, a 31-year-old housewife from Mongar brought home a power tiller.

Rinchen shared that it was her husband who helped her register for the lottery through the Bhutan App. Originally from Mongar, she now resides in Gelephu with her family.

Rinchen expressed her surprise and gratitude, emphasizing that the lottery win was entirely unexpected and made possible through her husband’s initiative.

Rinchen shared that while she had participated in many lucky draws in the past, this year’s National Day marked her first-ever win. “The power tiller I got is my first win,” she said.

Rinchen shared that when she told her family members about winning the lottery, no one initially believed her. “My husband even cross-checked, and after confirming it, everyone was happy.”

Rinchen mentioned that no one in her family knows how to use the power tiller, and they haven’t had any discussions about its use or plans yet.