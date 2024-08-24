A Royal Visit from Lesotho

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen held an audience with Their Majesties King Letsie III and Queen Masenate Mohato Seeiso in Tashichodzong on 21 August 2024.

The King and Queen of Lesotho were accompanied by their daughters, Their Royal Highnesses Princess Maseeiso Mohato Seeiso and Princess Senate Mohato Seeiso.

The Lesotho Royal Family were warmly welcomed to Bhutan by Their Majesties.

Honour Guard Contingents from the Royal Bhutan Army, Royal Bhutan Police, Royal Bodyguards, and Desuung presented a Guard of Honour.

The King of Lesotho is in Bhutan on an 8-day State Visit at the invitation of His Majesty The King, and arrived in Bhutan on 20 August 2024.

The Kingdom of Lesotho is a mountainous, landlocked nation in Southern Africa, known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.