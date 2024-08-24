P I final mile on timing of rectification measures and P II tariff expectations

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

While it is established that the much delayed 1,200 MW Punatsangchu I project will have a dam, the final discussions between the Bhutanese and Indian Technical Coordination Committee members is on when to carry out the rectification measures on the right bank.

While the Indian side had favored doing rectification works after the dam construction, the Bhutanese side wants both to be done together.

The paper put up some questions on the issue.

On the issue of rectification an official said the stabilization measures for the right bank and appurtenant structures will have to be analyzed and firmed up between the two sides through the existing Technical Coordination Committee.

Appurtenant structures are other structures that are required for the operation of a dam project and are located around the dam. These structures include spillways, outlet works, power plants, penstocks, gates, valves, trash racks, diversion works, and switchyards.

“This will entail measures such as piles, cable anchors, off loading and other measures at various sites depending on specific site conditions as well as considerations for the dam construction and operation. Long-term safety of the dam and appurtenant structures is of paramount importance that both sides are considering,” said the official.

When asked about a final formal decision on the dam and what is the estimated construction timeline for the project the official said, “We are awaiting the technical consensus and decision at the Technical Coordination Committee level regarding the geological profile and related stabilization issues of the right bank, after which the construction timeline can be determined.”

What is left unsaid is that the Bhutanese side are one bitten twice shy with two past piecemeal rectification measures on the right bank failing despite assurances from the same project consultants. The first slope failure was in 2013 and rectification measures failed in 2016 and the second rectification measures failed in 2019.

This is when detailed studies were called for and done with the Bhutanese side proposing a barrage and the Indian side saying a dam can be done. Both sides are eventually agreeing to a dam with rectification measures given the importance of completing P I not just for the hydropower sector but also its potential impact on other areas of cooperation and investment.

The effort this time will be to do a much wider rectification measure as the main concern for the Bhutanese side is to have a permanent and long-lasting dam structure.

In an interview to BBS, the Minister for Energy and Natural Resources Gem Tshering said that both sides have agreed to do the rectification measures and the matter is now on how to do it.

In the same interview, the Minister, when asked about the tariff negotiations for the recently inaugurated 1020 MW Punatsangchu II project, said that the expectation is to get at least Nu 5 per unit.

The tariff is based on the cost-plus model which is the financing cost of the project plus some return.

However, when the paper put up an official question on the matter the response from the official was that negotiations are on-going between the GoI and RGoB at the Joint Technical Team levels and the Power Secretary levels.