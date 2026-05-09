Education Minister explains delay in Cambridge-aligned textbooks

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As reported by this paper, Classes 9 and 11 were the first to be introduced to the national curriculum aligned with Cambridge Curriculum in March this year. With the transition to the Cambridge-aligned Curriculum, older textbooks were refined. However, the distribution of new printed textbooks could not be completed in time, leaving students to rely largely on alternative learning materials.

Education Minister Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said, “While the transition has been progressing as planned, the ministry acknowledges concerns regarding the limited availability of printed textbooks and the challenges students are facing in managing extensive notes.”

In the meantime, soft copies of all available textbooks and learning materials have been made accessible to schools and students to ensure uninterrupted learning.

“Schools have also been advised to guide students in using these digital resources effectively, including focusing on key content and improving note-taking practices,” Lyonpo added.

Meanwhile, efforts are being intensified to speed up the printing and distribution of textbooks.

The Education Minister said, “Initially, the ministry planned to give the printing work to Cambridge firms.” “However, Bhutanese printing firms later approached the ministry, and since the work requires a substantial budget, outsourcing it would have impacted the local printing industry,” Lyonpo added.

Lyonpo said two major printing firms in the country are recognized by the ministry. A total of 25 textbooks are scheduled for printing.

“Since it was their first time handling such work, there was a delay in the design and printing process from our Bhutanese partner firms, which is why we were not able to deliver the textbooks to schools by April 2026,” the Education Minister said.

She also said that draft textbooks for Classes 10 and 12 are currently being finalised and prepared for production, which is expected to conclude by mid-May 2026, followed by final reviews.

“For PP to Class 8, the draft textbooks developed during the previous winter cycle will undergo further review and refinement before moving into the design and layout phase scheduled for July-August 2026,” Lyonpo said.

Lyonpo said that the ministry is working to ensure that textbooks are made available to students as soon as possible.