Bhutan commemorates World Glaciers Day and World Meteorological Day, highlighting climate change concerns

In a joint celebration of World Glaciers Day and World Meteorological Day, key stakeholders in Bhutan gathered to discuss the country’s growing climate challenges. The event, held in the capital, featured insights from government officials, international organizations, and experts who shed light on the alarming effects of climate change and the urgency of climate action.

The Director of the National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Karma Drukpa, opened the event by addressing the severe impact of climate change on Bhutan’s glaciers, particularly those situated in high-altitude urban areas. He highlighted the accelerated melting of glaciers, with each year seeing a faster decline. He also pointed out the increasing risks posed by 17 potential glacial lakes in Bhutan, stressing the need for continuous monitoring and preventative measures to avert potential disasters. He reaffirmed that NCHM remains vigilant, operating 24/7 to track the country’s weather and climate changes.

The Resident Representative of UNDP in Bhutan, Mohammad Younus, followed with a cautionary message regarding the Wangchu Basin, which he predicted will face severe risks by 2040 due to climate change. He announced that UNDP would give USD 25 million to support Bhutan in building climate resilience through infrastructure and community-based initiatives.

A special screening of a video message from the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Professor Celeste Saulo, further emphasized the global significance of these observances. The event also featured a keynote address from the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR), Gem Tshering.

Lyonpo Gem Tshering stressed that the responsibility for tackling climate challenges lies with every citizen, urging them to actively engage in efforts to protect the nation’s environment and contribute to sustainable development.

In addition to these speeches, NCHM launched two crucial publications: the “State of Climate Report of Bhutan (2024)” and the “Bhutan Hydro-Meteorological Journal Vol. 3 (NCHM, 2025).” The publications offer valuable insights into the state of Bhutan’s climate and its hydrological systems, providing critical data for policymakers and environmental planners.

The ceremony also recognized the contributions of Dorji and Chencho Dorji who were awarded for their exceptional work in high-altitude glacier monitoring and their involvement in the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Early Warning System. Their efforts have been pivotal in mitigating risks associated with glacial lake outbursts in Bhutan’s mountainous regions.

The event included a technical session where experts discussed climate change and early warning systems in Bhutan. The Deputy Chief Statistical Officer at NCHM, Ugyen Wangchu, presented the “State of Climate 2024,” which included projections showing that over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall is concentrated in the monsoon months of June through September. A lecturer at the College of Natural Resources (RUB), Dr Om Katel, delved into Bhutan’s current climate research and future data needs, emphasizing the importance of local research in shaping future climate action. Additionally, the Senior Hydrometeorological Officer, Yeshi Choki, shared insights into the GLOF and flood early warning systems currently in place in Bhutan, addressing both the successes and challenges in disaster preparedness.

In the final technical session, Principal Meteorological and Hydrological Officer at NCHM, Phuntsho Tshering, provided a comprehensive overview of the snow and glacier conditions in Bhutan. He highlighted the profound effects of climate change on Himalayan glaciers and the significant impact on the country’s water resources, reinforcing the need for adaptive strategies in the face of changing environmental conditions.

The gathering brought together local authorities, international partners, and scientists, reinforcing Bhutan’s dedication to climate resilience and environmental conservation. Officials emphasized that proactive measures are critical in mitigating the impact of rising global temperatures on the country’s fragile ecosystem.