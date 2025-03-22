Forest fire in Tsento gewog, Paro, remains uncontained after a month

Share Facebook

Gusty winds and thick leaf molds fuel the blaze

A month has passed since a forest fire broke out in Tsento Gewog, Paro, yet the blaze remains uncontained as of 22nd March, making it one of the longest-burning wildfires.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by human activity, ignited on 21st February 2025, around 3:00 pm. Strong gusty winds and steep, rugged terrain have hampered containment efforts, while the accumulation of dry leaf litter and deadwood continues to fuel the flames.

Paro Dzongkhag officials, along with personnel from the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), Royal Bhutan Army (RBA), DeSuups, dzongkhag officials, and local volunteers, have been tirelessly battling the fire.

More than 300 personnel were deployed on a daily basis till 7th March. And now, over 50 personnel are deployed, but despite their concerted efforts, the fire remains uncontrolled, spreading deeper into the forest.

Officials said that steep slopes and cliffs make it difficult for firefighters to access the affected areas. Additionally, the fire behaves unpredictably while it appears subdued in the mornings, strong winds in the afternoon and night time reignite and spread the flames.

They said, “Where ever we see smoke from far, we deploy people to contain it. But once you are in the area, it is very difficult to detect the area of smoke. On afternoon side, the smoke that are not visible in the morning starts forming and spreading.”

On 20th March, the fire advanced dangerously close to nearby settlements, prompting an increased deployment of firefighters. Authorities have created fire lines clearing trees and brush around vulnerable areas to prevent the blaze from reaching settlements.

Dzongkhag officials said that they have identified homes at moderate risk, prepared water tankers, and set up water sources to assist firefighting efforts with primary focus is protecting lives and property.

Officials said that thick leaf litter, particularly pine needles and deadwood, has allowed the fire to smolder undetected in certain areas. The fire has also led to falling rocks and unstable ground, posing additional risks to firefighters.

Authorities initially planned to deploy drones to assess the extent of the destruction, but the ongoing fire has delayed these efforts.