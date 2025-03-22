Sonam Choden’s move to India paves way for a new era for women’s football

Share Facebook

In a historic move and a perfect opportunity to showcase the talent of Bhutanese women footballers in the global stage, Sonam Choden, will be the first Bhutanese woman to play in the Indian Women’s league with Kickstart FC, paving a the way for the next generation of footballers.

The 22 -year-old midfielder, fondly known as ‘Chungku’ had begun her footballing career since the age of 14. Her recent signing by Kickstart FC is the result of years of hard work, tracing back to her early days at Gelephu Football Academy. “It wasn’t about learning football there,” she reflects. “It taught me discipline, team work, and understanding the game on a deeper level. It shaped who I am today.”

She also credits Bhutan’s youth football programs for laying the groundwork. From grassroots tournaments to national youth campus, they gave her the experience and confidence to compete at higher levels. “Without those opportunities, I wouldn’t be here now.” She admits.

She started with Gelephu Football Academy in 2015, and climbed up to play for Mandala Women’s FC. Later, joining RTC Women’s FC in 2023.

While her contract with Kickstart FC is short-term, Sonam isn’t letting the pressure get to her. “Of course, there’s pressure as I have limited time to prove myself. But I am looking at it as an opportunity. I just want to focus on giving my best, learning as much as I can, and making an impact. If I do that, more doors will open.”

What makes her journey even more meaningful is what it represents for other women in Bhutan. “In Bhutan, people still believe football isn’t a career for women. I want to change that,” she said, and added, “I want girls back home to know that they can dream big and succeed.”

Her coach describes her as one of the most hardworking and disciplined players on and off the field. “She has a very humble character, leads by example, and always respects her coaches, teammates, and everyone involved. It is really a nice move for her towards the new era and I am sure she will achieve her goals and target too,” the coach said, “Her move will definitely motivate other women players in Bhutan to push themselves further.”

For Sonam, adjusting to Indian football comes with challenges as the game is faster, more physical and tactically demanding, but she is ready. Sonam said, “I am excited. I know I will have to work harder, but I am prepared for it.”

She further added about how her skills can fit in the new team, “I have watched their games, and they play fast ball. Kickstart FC has a strong stacking set up, but I have noticed that their midfield could do more in terms of creating chances for strikers. As a midfielder, I believe my ability to distribute the ball and create opportunities which can help strengthen that aspect of their game. I hope to contribute and make a positive impact on the team.”

As she prepares to make her debut, Sonam carries with not just the hopes of a club, but of a nation. She’s already receiving overwhelming support from the fans. Sonam said, “It’s an incredible feeling. Knowing that people are cheering for me gives me extra motivation to give my best.”

Her move is seen as a significant milestone, not only for her personal career but also an inspiration for young Bhutanese girls aspiring to peruse football professionally.