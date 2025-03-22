Education Minister explains rationale behind rehiring resigned teachers and plans to regularize contract teachers

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) recently announced plans to recruit resigned teachers to address the ongoing teacher shortage and enhance the quality of education.

However, this has drawn mixed reactions, particularly among fresh graduates, including those who cleared the Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) with Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) qualifications.

Recently, the Education Minister, Yeezang De Thapa, revealed that the country currently faces a shortage of 1,126 teachers.

Addressing concerns, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa said, “While 1,126 may seem like a significant shortage, when broken down by schools, most institutions are facing a shortfall of only one or two teachers. The impact varies across schools, and we are working to bridge the gap effectively.”

This paper highlighted the concerns of graduates who feel overlooked in favor of resigned teachers, despite their strong interest in the profession.

They argue that, having cleared the BCSE with teaching credentials, they too deserve consideration and opportunities.

In response, Lyonpo explained that it is the RCSC’s mandate to recruit 70% of teachers as regular employees and 30% on contract. Lyonpo said, “This is because some regular teachers who have gone for further studies need to be replaced by contract teachers. Once they complete their studies, they can return to their regular positions.”

Lyonpo emphasized that graduates are given equal opportunities at various levels—first through the BSCE, then as regular consolidated teachers, and finally through recruitment by Dzongkhags.

She further explained that the decision to rehire resigned teachers is driven by their prior training and experience. “Resigned teachers, having undergone extensive training and accumulated years of experience, can deliver quality education. We have observed that many inexperienced teachers struggle to do so,” Lyonpo said.

According to Lyonpo, the resigned teachers will be assigned to rural schools, as these areas face the highest shortages of experienced teachers.

Addressing concerns from contract teachers seeking regularization, Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa stated that the ministry is currently discussing the implementation of the National Teaching Service.

Lyonpo said, “Once approved by the RCSC, this will allow the ministry to function autonomously, ensuring a more efficient and timely teacher recruitment process.”

Once approved, contract teachers will have the opportunity to teach while simultaneously undergoing training at either Paro or Samtse. They will then be required to appear for the Bhutan Professional Standards for Teachers (BPST) examination, eliminating the need to sit for the RCSC exam to become regular teachers.