Bhutan successfully concludes participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan after showcasing GNH and Sustainable Wellbeing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Kingdom of Bhutan concluded its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, under the national theme “Saving Lives for a Happy Future,” inspired by Bhutan’s unique development philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH) today.

During its 184-day run, Expo 2025 Osaka attracted a total of 25,578,986 visitors, bringing together people from around the world to celebrate innovation, sustainability, and cultural diversity. Within this, the Shared Pavilion (Commons D) received approximately 3.7 million visitors, of which around 2.3 million visited the Bhutan Pavilion.

At the Bhutan Pavilion, visitors experienced Bhutan’s landscapes, traditions, and aspirations for a happy and sustainable future. Visitors experienced the Kingdom’s culture through interactive storytelling, multimedia displays, and miniature models of iconic landmarks such as Taktshang (Tiger’s Nest), traditional Bhutanese home, and national dress (Gho and Kira), alongside everyday cultural artifacts like koma (ornamental clasps), palang (alcohol barrel), and dapa (wooden bowls). The Pavilion also presented Gelephu Mindfulness City, illustrating a forward-looking vision of urban life centered on wellbeing, sustainability, and mindful innovation, and effectively communicated Bhutan’s holistic approach to development, grounded in the Four Pillars of GNH: Good Governance, Cultural Preservation, Environmental Conservation, and Sustainable Socio-Economic Development.

A key highlight of Bhutan’s participation was the celebration of the Bhutan Expo National Day on 2 May, which drew widespread attention from Expo visitors and the international media. Another notable event was the Japanese Imperial Visit to the Pavilion on 25 September, reflecting the high regard for Bhutan’s culture and development philosophy. The Pavilion was also recognized with the Bronze Award for Theme Development, Shared Pavilions (Type C), in the “Saving Lives” category at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Awards Ceremony on 12 October. Additionally, various tourism promotion activities were undertaken to further enhance Bhutan’s visibility as a unique travel destination.

The Commercial Pavilion at Expo 2025, managed by the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), served as a vital platform to showcase and promote Bhutanese products to visitors. In addition to product sales, the BCCI facilitated Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings to strengthen trade and investment linkages, and coordinated targeted business promotion visits to Japan to explore new market opportunities for Bhutanese entrepreneurs.

The Commercial Pavilion showcased a diverse selection of authentic Bhutanese textiles, handicrafts, and cultural souvenirs, highlighting the country’s unique craftsmanship and cultural legacy.

Bhutan’s participation, led by the Department of Trade, Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment, in collaboration with key government agencies, including the Department of Tourism, drew international attention to the Kingdom’s unique approach to development, where collective happiness and well-being are considered the true measures of progress.

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, themed “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” brought together more than 158 countries, regions, and international organizations, providing a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing. Bhutan’s Pavilion highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to happiness, cultural preservation, and sustainable development, leaving a lasting impression on international visitors.

At the official closing ceremony of the World Expo 2025 held on 13 October 2025 in Osaka, Japan, Bhutan was represented by the Director of the Department of Trade and the Bhutan Pavilion team based in Osaka.