Bhutan Tourism India Roadshow

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Department of Tourism Bhutan announced the successful conclusion of its inaugural Indian Tourism Roadshow, held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of tourism in the Kingdom and to boost summer arrivals. The roadshow, conducted from June 17-21, 2024, spanned four major Indian cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

The events witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 600 companies and 700 Indian travel agents in attendance. A diverse group of 18 Bhutanese exhibitors, including leading tour operators, hotels and airlines showcased exclusive offers, packages, and promotions designed to attract Indian travellers.

The roadshow provided a unique platform for Bhutanese exhibitors to engage directly with Indian travel professionals, fostering stronger partnerships and creating new opportunities for tourism growth.

The Department said as Bhutan marks this significant milestone, the Kingdom remains committed to enhancing its tourism experiences and welcoming more visitors from India and beyond.

The exclusive events provided a platform for travel industry buyers and sellers to engage in fruitful discussions to explore exciting business opportunities and plan unforgettable experiences in Bhutan.