Grazing rights conflict highlighted in Parliamentary

During a Q&A session, the Member of Parliament of Chhumig-Ura Constituency, Sonam Richen, raised significant concerns to the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock regarding the traditional winter grazing system, known as Geundro, in the Bumthang region.

However, challenges have emerged since the enactment of the Land Act 2007, which nationalized Tsamdro lands, converting them into national forest reserves and providing minimal compensation to the original owners.

In Zhemgang, locals have denied grazing rights to leaseholders, arguing that compensation from the government nullified their claims.

In response, Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho acknowledged the widespread nature of this issue, which affects not only Bumthang and Zhemgang but also other highland districts where livestock farmers practice inter-dzongkhag cattle migration.

He said, “Farmers from high-altitude dzongkhags migrate to low-altitude areas during the winter months, utilizing Tsamdro lands that were formerly privately owned before being nationalized by the Land Act 2007.”

The minister cited specific provisions of the Land Act 2007 that have contributed to these conflicts. According to Section 236, Chapter 10, the reverted Tsamdro in rural areas is converted to leasehold, while Section 239 confines leasing of Tsamdro within the dzongkhag only, applicable ten years after the enactment of the law. These provisions have led to conflicts between migratory herders and local residents, who previously owned and grazed these lands.

To address these issues, the National Land Commission, the custodian of the Land Act 2007, has implemented a participatory redistribution mapping. This initiative grants grazing rights in two forms: Tsamdro Use Thram: For domicile highlanders and Tsamdro Land-Use Certificate.

These interventions aim to resolve conflicts and ensure equitable grazing rights. Lyonpo emphasized the government’s recognition of the problem and its commitment to finding solutions that respect traditional practices while adhering to national laws.