Ministry of Home Affairs will support Film Industry

Minister of Home Affairs (MoHA), Tshering, during the 7th Sitting of National Assembly outlined several measures taken by the government to support and promote the film sector in Bhutan in the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

Firstly, the government will be initiating the construction of two new cinema halls in Bajo and Samdrup Jongkhar.

Also, plans are in place to develop a film production set (film city) with various sets for indoor filming locations, as well as a film studio for post-production work. These facilities aim to reduce production costs for filmmakers, and provide a conducive environment for film production in Bhutan.

Further, the government will provide support for organizing film events, such as awards ceremonies and festivals, as well as workshops for industry professionals.

Bhutanese film professionals will also receive support to participate in international film festivals and events to promote institutional and international linkages.

In terms of financial support, the government plans to provide grants for the production of art films that promote Bhutanese values and authenticity. It is proposed that 6 films a year will receive financial support of Nu 1 million each.

While these activities are part of the Economic Stimulus Plan (ESP) funding, any activities not covered under this funding will be proposed for funding through the government.

These measures aim to strengthen the film industry in Bhutan and provide better opportunities for professionals in the sector, ultimately contributing to the promotion of Bhutanese culture and heritage through film.