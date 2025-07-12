Bhutan wins three medals at South Asia Karate Championships

Share Facebook

Bhutan’s karate team proved that quality can matter more than numbers, returning from the 9th South Asia Karate Championship and the inaugural South Asia Karate Cup in Colombo with a total of three medals this month. Competing against around 650 athletes from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Bhutan’s two-member delegation secured one silver and two bronze medals, marking yet another step forward in the country’s growing presence in regional karate.

Passang Tobgay took bronze in the Senior Men’s Individual Kumite +84 kg category after reaching the semi-finals and losing narrowly to India, 0–2. Meanwhile, Aanisha Rai delivered a strong performance, claiming a silver medal in the Under-21 Female Kumite -61 kg category, where she was edged out by India with a score of 2–5 in the final. She also competed in the Senior Female Kumite -61 kg category and earned bronze, losing in the semi-finals to Sri Lanka.

This achievement builds on a rising trend in Bhutanese karate. In 2024, when Bhutan hosted the 8th South Asian Karate Championship in Thimphu, the home team won an impressive 42 medals, mostly bronze, reflecting the raw potential of the athletes. Experts, including Nepal’s head coach Kushal Shrestha who supported the Bhutanese team, highlighted that while the athletes displayed remarkable energy and determination, there was room for improving technical skills to match stronger teams like India and Sri Lanka.

Earlier this year, Bhutanese karatekas continued to show promise internationally by topping the medal table at the Sikkim Open International Karate Championship in India, securing four gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals. The Bhutan Karate Association has also gained wider recognition: its president, Dawa Lham, was elected Vice President of the South Asian Karate Federation in December 2023 the first time a Bhutanese official has held that post. Her leadership is seen as key to building partnerships for technical training and bringing experienced coaches to train local athletes.