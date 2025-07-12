For the first time, 35 Class 12 passouts to receive ECCD diploma opportunity at Paro College

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD)’s goal is to elevate the country’s education system to a higher quality. However, the Ministry’s attention is not only increasingly turning to classrooms in high schools and universities, but to the earliest spaces where learning begins, which are the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centers.

While much focus has been placed on reforms at the secondary and tertiary levels, the ministry is beginning to agree that the true test of quality lies in how the youngest learners are taught.

This renewed focus was brought in during a recent Parliament session, where Pemagatshel MP Dr Jamyang Namgyal raised urgent concerns about the state of ECCD across the country.

He revealed that 971 ECCD facilitators are currently serving more than 13,400 children nationwide, yet 76 percent of them hold only Class 12 qualifications.

Dr Jamyang Namgyal also pointed out that nearly 690 of these facilitators remain on temporary contracts, lacking job security and clear career pathways, despite their crucial role in shaping the cognitive and emotional development of children during their formative years.

The issue becomes more pressing in light of the MoESD’s recent decision to reinstate cut-off points for Class 10 passouts.

While MoESD Lyonpo Yeezang De Thapa has defended the move as a necessary response to workforce gaps and a way to improve the quality of education in the short term, it has reignited debate over what qualifications are truly necessary to ensure quality in the education sector.

While the government emphasizes improving learning outcomes, the debate highlights growing concerns that those responsible for educating the young learners are often underqualified and insufficiently prepared.

Responding to this, Lyonpo Yeezang announced a set of concrete measures to address both the quality and the professional status of ECCD facilitators.

Among these is the launch of a formal Diploma in ECCD at the Paro College of Education. The two-year program will begin in August this year and is expected to provide a stronger academic and professional foundation for those entering the ECCD field.

For the first time, 35 students will be selected from among the applicants, with selection based on their Class 12 results.

A Diploma in ECCD is a professional qualification aimed at preparing individuals to work effectively with young children. This diploma program equips future educators and facilitators with the knowledge and skills necessary to support the physical, emotional, social, and cognitive growth of children during their critical early years.

The curriculum covers various important areas, such as understanding child development and psychology, implementing play-based learning methods, promoting inclusive education, and ensuring health, hygiene, and nutrition standards.

It also emphasizes communication skills, classroom management, and engaging parents and communities in a child’s learning process.

The diploma is typically completed over one and a half to two years, as is the case with the new program launching at Paro College of Education. By earning this diploma, facilitators become better prepared to provide high-quality care and education, which lays a strong foundation for children’s lifelong learning and development.

The goal, according to the college, is to ensure that candidates possess the relevant academic background to succeed in the program and eventually deliver high-quality early childhood education.

Moreover, the college said, “All selected students will receive full scholarships under Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) funding.”

Beyond formal diploma education, Lyonpo Yeezang also announced a broader national strategy to support ECCD facilitators through continuous professional development.

A comprehensive national-level training initiative is in the process, which will include localized training at the dzongkhag level and structured mentorship programs to provide on-the-ground support and learning opportunities for facilitators.

Emphasizing that improving ECCD is not just about qualifications, but also about creating an enabling environment for growth and learning. Lyonpo said, “We are committed to supporting facilitators at all levels with the tools and training they need to deliver high-quality early childhood education.”

Research globally has shown that the early years of a child’s life are critical in shaping long-term learning outcomes, behavior, and even economic productivity.

With the launch of structured diploma programs, scholarships, and continuous professional development, the ministry’s new direction is to build stronger foundations for education, starting from the very first step.