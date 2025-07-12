Tourist arrivals touch 100,000 in June

Share Facebook

A total of 13,671 tourists visited the country in the month of June this year, showing a 28.2 percent increase from the same month in 2024, when 10,667 tourists entered.

Similarly, from January to June 2025, the total number of tourists reached 100,675. This is a 33.2 percent increase compared to the 75,608 arrivals recorded during the same six-month period in 2024.

Entry data shows that a majority of tourists in June used land routes to enter the country. The Phuentsholing Terminal saw the highest number of arrivals, with 8,240 tourists entering through this checkpoint. Paro International Airport received 4,432 arrivals. Meanwhile, the Samdrup Jongkhar entry point registered 47 visitors, and Gelephu recorded 26 visitors.

In terms of origin, Indian tourists made up the largest share of visitors in June, with 10,158 entries. Other significant source markets for the month included Singapore with 623 tourists, the United States with 457, Bangladesh with 342, and China with 274. Additional visitor numbers came from Malaysia and Thailand, each contributing 198 tourists. The Republic of China followed closely with 195 visitors, while Vietnam and Australia recorded 103 and 97 tourist arrivals, respectively.

Tour operator data indicates a total of 2,776 operators were registered in the country as of June 2025. Out of these, 33 tour operators received their licenses during the month of June.

As of June, there are 557 registered establishments offering accommodation. This includes 20 five-star hotels, 21 four-star hotels, and 200 three-star hotels. Additionally, 61 two-star and 92 one-star hotels are operational. Village homestays also make up a part of the hospitality sector, with 163 such facilities recorded nationwide.