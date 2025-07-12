His Majesty’s Address to the Nation On the Commencement of Construction Work for Gelephu International Airport

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Today, as we gather to start the construction works for the Gelephu International Airport, we are laying the foundations of a legacy that will shape the lives of generations to come. We stand here, surrounded by earth-movers, in a moment of reckoning. But there is no room for anxiety or doubt, because we are prepared. We are ready to face every challenge head-on, to find solutions, and to give it our all. We stand together, united in purpose, confident that no matter how difficult the road ahead, we will persevere.

His Majesty the Great Fourth bequeathed to us a great nation built with sweat and toil. The sacrifices and accomplishments of the previous generation gave us a country which enjoys peace, democracy, and immense potential. We cannot be mere custodians of their achievements, nor is it our duty to only preserve the status quo. We are builders. Our generation has been given the extraordinary opportunity to build an even brighter future.

We are deeply indebted to His Majesty and the previous generation for placing their faith in us, and giving us the capabilities to design a future rooted in what we value and choose to preserve. We are privileged to be architects who will shape the future to meet our aspirations for all times to come.

We cannot waste the extraordinary opportunity entrusted to us. If we allow fear, doubt, and hesitation to impede us, we will have wronged the future generations. They will suffer the consequences of our inaction.

It falls on our generation to take on this responsibility, make difficult decisions, and take the road less travelled, so that the next generation can enjoy greater peace, security, and prosperity. Our sacrifice will pave the way for our children to succeed. They will be beneficiaries of our efforts, and have the ability to earn merit and perform generous acts.

What we are building today is more than an airport. For a landlocked nation, connectivity in all its forms is of the utmost importance for us – air, water, rail, road, fibre optic cables, satellites, digital, commercial, financial, social and cultural. Bhutan’s terrain is as harsh as it is beautiful. An international airport is a vital link to the wider world.

The airport will have a capacity for 1.3 million annual passengers initially, expandable to 15 million in the future. This promises enormous economic opportunities to benefit our people, especially the youth.

The clang and dust of machines and people working today represents just the beginning of a historic journey. We are building a monument that will surpass the merits of constructing 10,000 Zangdopelri. The international airport will have a lasting economic impact on the lives of Bhutanese. It will uplift generations to come, and empower them to live with pride and dignity, and enable them to do tremendous good in the world.

As we embark on this journey, the world is watching. There are many who believe in us and in our vision, who care for us and extend their full support. It is inevitable that there will also be those who are indifferent, and others who are skeptical or envious. We are a nation that believes in showing our gratitude, and does not forget our well-wishers. We will persevere in our efforts, change the minds of those who are indifferent, and prove the critics wrong.

Jetsun and our children have accompanied me here so that we can all spend time with Gyalsups and Desuups, and work alongside you. This is an expression of our support to you, and a reminder that we are all in this together.

I want to thank the Prime Minister, the government, and the Zhung Dratshang for their full support for this important national endeavour. I also want to thank the trulkus and lams who were tasked with making Gelephu Mindfulness City a bastion of Dharma. They have dedicated all their efforts to ensure that this vision will become a reality.

Above all, I thank the people of Bhutan, and especially the people settled on the land that is now part of the airport. It was not easy for the people to settle here – they had to grapple with the tropical jungle and militants, but they persevered, and built their homes and livelihoods here. And yet, when this land was identified as part of the international airport, they did not hesitate to give it up for the sake of our country and future. This is what makes Bhutan truly special. We all recognize that what we are doing today will benefit our nation for all times to come.

I will never forget your contribution to this effort, and will ensure that you are always cared for. Future generations will be forever grateful to you.

Before we begin our work, I want to reiterate that this is a truly proud moment.

Generations of Bhutanese will benefit from our efforts. Our children and grandchildren will carry forward values of compassion, generosity, and service, and honour our commitment and sacrifice.

It is our great privilege to be entrusted with this task.