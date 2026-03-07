Bhutanese in GCC urged to register with RBE Kuwait as Govt has a contingency plan

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Government prepares contingency evacuation plans as regional conflict continues

The government has urged Bhutanese nationals living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to register and provide their contact details with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy (RBE) in Kuwait as authorities closely monitor the ongoing conflict in the region, and prepare contingency plans if evacuation becomes necessary.

Foreign Secretary Pema Lektup Dorji

Responding to questions during the 25th Meet-the-Press session, Foreign Secretary Pema Lektup Dorji said that His Majesty The King and the Royal Government remain deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of Bhutanese citizens residing in the region.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MoFAET) has been closely monitoring developments, while the RBE, Kuwait remains in regular contact with Bhutanese communities through social media groups and community coordinators.

The ministry has since issued two travel advisories so far, on 28th February and 1st March, advising Bhutanese nationals to remain vigilant and stay informed through official advisories issued by host country authorities.

Bhutanese citizens have also been encouraged to maintain regular contact with the embassy and follow instructions from local authorities.

The ministry has provided the names and contact details of officials at MoFAET and the RBE, Kuwait for those seeking assistance.

According to the Foreign Secretary, all Bhutanese nationals in the region are currently safe and no injuries or incidents have been reported so far.

There are approximately 7,861 Bhutanese nationals living across the GCC region, including 5,531 in Kuwait, 997 in the United Arab Emirates, 1,171 in Qatar, 147 in Bahrain, and 15 in Oman.

However, officials stressed the importance of Bhutanese nationals registering with the embassy so that they can be contacted quickly in case of emergencies.

As of now, 6,790 Bhutanese nationals have registered with the RBE, Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the government is preparing contingency plans in case evacuation becomes necessary.

Foreign Secretary said that the plans involve coordination with multiple agencies within Bhutan as well as with host governments in the GCC countries through diplomatic channels.

“Evacuation, if warranted, would be undertaken in close coordination with host governments and other stakeholders,” the Foreign Secretary said.

The RBE, Kuwait has also assigned responsibilities among its staff to respond in the event that evacuation measures need to be activated.

“At present, the airspace in the region remains closed and commercial flights face restrictions. Should the situation warrant evacuation, we will work with the respective governments through diplomatic channels to determine the best possible option to bring our citizens home,” assured the Foreign Secretary.