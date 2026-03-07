MoICE gives an update on pledge to support one youth from each household to study abroad

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The Ministry of Information, Communication and Employment (MoICE) has provided an update on the government’s pledge to support one youth from each household that has not previously benefited from study or work abroad.

As of 28th February 2026, the ministry said that 559 students have already enrolled in 47 colleges and training institutes in Bhutan and India through the ESP Education Loan Scheme. Of these, 15 institutions are in Bhutan and 32 are in India.

The pledge aimed to support one youth from a household that had not previously benefited from overseas study or employment opportunities, primarily by assisting with the first semester tuition fee through a concessional loan.

Under this window, Nu 600 million has been allocated to support Bhutanese students pursuing degree programs and vocational training in India and within Bhutan.

“In fact, the scheme we have introduced goes well beyond what was originally pledged. The policy we have implemented is broader and more impactful,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, eligibility is based on merit combined with an annual taxable family income ceiling below Nu 500,000 per year, ensuring that the support reaches students from genuinely low-income households.

The ministry said the scheme is also not restricted to one child per family. If two or even three children from the same low-income household qualify on merit but lack financial means, they can all access the loan.

In addition, the support is not limited to the first semester. The loan covers the full course tuition as well as living expenses, enabling students to complete their studies without financial disruption.

MoICE also highlighted the policy objective of supporting higher education within Bhutan.

“When the government supports students to pursue degrees and training programs in RUB colleges and other institutes within the country, we are simultaneously strengthening our own higher education institutions and supporting the significant investments they are making in building quality programs and facilities,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the ESP loan scheme prioritises study opportunities within Bhutan and India.

The clarification also comes amid questions about why the scheme does not prioritise destinations, such as Australia.

Officials said that during the design of the program, it became clear that students seeking education in countries like Australia already have considerable access to financing through banks and private financial institutions, often facilitated by education consultancies.

At the same time, the ministry said the government must be mindful not to design public financing schemes that could further accelerate the ongoing out-migration of Bhutanese youth to Australia.

As a result, the ESP Education Loan Scheme focuses on areas where financing gaps genuinely exist and where public financing can create the greatest national benefit, particularly by supporting students pursuing higher education within Bhutan and India.

“Ultimately, the objective is straightforward, to ensure that no capable young Bhutanese is denied the opportunity for higher education or skills training simply because their family lacks financial means, while at the same time strengthening our own institutions and supporting balanced national development,” MoICE said.