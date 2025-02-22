Bhutan’s earthquake risk: Are we prepared?

Share Facebook

Bhutan sits in one of the most seismically active regions in the world due to the ongoing collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. With multiple active fault lines capable of generating powerful earthquakes, the country faces a significant seismic threat.

On 7th January 2025, Bhutan experienced a 7.1 magnitude earthquake. While the damage was minimal, the event served as a stark reminder of the country’s seismic vulnerability.

Bhutan’s seismic risk and active fault lines

According to the Department of Geology and Mines (DGM), Bhutan is crisscrossed by several active fault lines that pose a serious earthquake threat. The most significant ones include:

Main Frontal Thrust (MFT) / Main Himalayan Thrust (MHT) – located along Bhutan’s southern border, this fault is where the Indian plate pushes under the Eurasian plate. It can generate earthquakes above magnitude 8, making it the most dangerous.

Dhubri-Chungthang Fault (DCF) – running across Samtse, this fault caused the 2011 Sikkim earthquake (Mw 6.9) and could trigger quakes above magnitude 6.

Oldham Fault – located near the Shillong Plateau, this fault was responsible for the 1897 Great Assam Earthquake (Mw 8.2). While outside Bhutan, its proximity remains a major concern.

Indus-Tsangpo Suture Zone – located along the northern Himalayas, this zone triggered the 7th January 2025, Shigatse earthquake, which also impacted Bhutan. Experts are still investigating the exact fault responsible.

“Paleo-seismic studies indicate that Bhutan’s last major earthquake occurred in 1714, with an estimated magnitude of 8.5 (Hetényi et al., 2016). These historical records show widespread destruction, emphasizing the region’s seismic potential,” said an official from DGM.

Locked faults and the growing earthquake threat

DGM said “The 2020 Seismic Hazard and Risk Assessment Report, prepared with international experts, shows that seismic hazard is highest in the southern belt of Bhutan and decreases as you move north. Urban centers, such as Thimphu, Phuentsholing, and Paro fall under high-risk zones due to their high population density and exposure to infrastructure damage.”.

Microtremor studies in Thimphu, Paro, and Sarpang suggest that the risk of seismic wave amplification is not severe in these areas. However, seismic risk depends on multiple factors beyond soil conditions.

Are Bhutan’s buildings earthquake-resistant?

Officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) said that Bhutan currently follows IS 1893 (Part I), 2002, the Indian Standard Criteria for Earthquake-Resistant Design of Structures.

“We are in the process of revising Bhutan’s building codes, and a new set of standards is expected in the coming years. This is part of a two-year project to develop building codes tailored to Bhutanese standards. Currently, Bhutan does not have a seismic zonation map, and the entire country is considered Zone 5. However, with the upcoming revision, Bhutan may be classified under Zone 6, as it is one of the most seismically active regions,” a MoIT official said.

Despite having seismic codes, enforcement remains a significant challenge.

“For high-risk areas like the southern belt, we consider them to be in Zone 6, and all designs follow IS codes. However, deviations occur during construction since monitoring is difficult. To address this, building inspectors conduct site visits before completion to enforce compliance,” the MoIT official said.

Rural buildings in country face higher seismic risks due to weaker construction practices. Traditionally, rural construction was slow, ensuring better quality, but the rising demand for housing has led to faster, often lower-quality construction. Many structures remain load-bearing and lack proper engineering evaluations.

To address these concerns, the government is promoting confined masonry construction, which combines load-bearing masonry with reinforced concrete. This method has shown better seismic performance than traditional structures.

In contrast, urban buildings undergo strict approval processes and must meet rigorous structural safety standards before receiving clearance.

Currently, Bhutan has incorporated earthquake-resistant designs into major infrastructure projects.

According to DGM, Bhutan operates 223 earthquake intensity monitoring stations, managed by them, in collaboration with gewog and dzongkhag administrations and the Department of Local Governance and Disaster Management.

The official said, “These stations help assess earthquake damage and guide emergency response efforts.”

However, improvements are needed. DGM is working with the GovTech Agency to enhance earthquake information dissemination, ensuring real-time seismic data reaches authorities and the public faster.