Automated immigration clearance system at Pedestrian Terminal

Phuentsholing’s Pedestrian Terminal, Bhutan’s busiest port of entry and exit, has officially launched the Automated Immigration Clearance System (AICS), promising significant benefits in criminal detection and service efficiency.

The system, inaugurated by Home Minister, Tshering, on 21st February 2025, aims to streamline border operations and improve security at key checkpoints.

Lyonpo Tshering shared that the new system will be helpful in identifying individuals with arrest warrants attempting to enter or exit the country, and at the same time, enhance service delivery.

“A total of 18 machines have been installed at the terminal. 10 at the entry points and 8 at the exits. We are also planning on expanding the system to vehicle entry-exit points. Phuentsholing is the first location to adopt the system. We have plans for expansion to Paro Airport and other regional offices or check posts soon.”

AICS leverages advanced technology, including biometric verification and data integration, to optimize the clearance process. This will reduce queues and wait times, enabling faster movement at the border checkpoints.

Lyonpo shared that before the AICS implementation, processing at the border would take 2-3 minutes per individual, but now, the system processes each person in a maximum of three seconds.

The system is designed to provide a seamless, contactless experience, minimizing stress and human error during the verification process.

Lyonpo Tshering said, “The system’s automation has also led to a reduction of 30 percent in human resources. Another key feature of the AICS is its biometric verification, which eliminates the need for travelers to carry identification documents if their biometrics have already been recorded.”

“For those who have not yet provided their biometric data, the ministry is facilitating services through census and immigration offices, and a dedicated team at the pedestrian terminal is available to assist with biometric collection which won’t take much time,” Lyonpo added.

The biometric service will be available to every travelers, be it Bhutanese or Indians.

The system offers highly accurate identity verification through facial recognition, significantly reducing the risks of identity fraud.

Lyonpo shared that previously, individuals could exploit loopholes by using different ID cards, but the new system, with its facial recognition technology, has made such practices impossible.

“Even identical individuals will not be able to bypass the system now.”