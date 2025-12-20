Bhutan’s Young Para Athletes Return Home with a win from Asian Youth Para Games

Share Facebook

Bhutan welcomed home its young para-athletes with pride and joy after their inspiring performances at the 5th Asian Youth Para Games held in Dubai.

Fourteen-year-old para-badminton player Cheyang Kuenchap made history for the country by winning a bronze medal, marking a proud moment for Bhutanese sports. Cheyang delivered a strong performance throughout the competition. In the quarterfinals, he defeated his Thai opponent convincingly in straight sets (21–13, 21–7) to secure a place in the semifinals. Although he missed out on a spot in the finals after facing a tough South Korean opponent, his calm attitude, determination, and hard work stood out. For such a young athlete, the achievement is remarkable and has brought immense pride to the nation.

Also returning home is Ugyen Sonam Choden, who represented Bhutan in the Women’s F40/F41 Shot Put event. Making her international debut, she competed against seven other athletes and finished 6th with a throw of 3.89 meters. While it was her first appearance on the international stage, her performance showed promise and marked a strong beginning to her sporting journey.

Cheyang’s parents, Yangku and Yangay Pema, both staff of Tashitse Higher Secondary School, shared their emotions upon seeing their son return home with a bronze medal for Bhutan. With tears in their eyes, they said they never imagined he would reach this level at such a young age. They expressed deep pride in their son and said their blessings and prayers will always be with him.

They also conveyed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported and believed in Cheyang throughout his journey, acknowledging coaches, supporters, and well-wishers who played a role in his success.