BICMA in 2021 said two private TV stations in Bhutan are feasible: NC Report

The idea of licensing private television channels in Bhutan has been under discussion for several years and has provoked much debate especially during Party President’s debate where all other party Presidents got together and attacked PDP’s pledge to allow private television.

The DNT President Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering even dramatically declared he had burnt such a proposal over concerns on the potential impact of private TV channels on Bhutan’s democratic values and media ecosystem.

The National Council’s Social and Cultural Affairs Committee’s (SCAC) in its review of State of Media in Bhutan said the Bhutan InfoComm and Media Authority (BICMA) in 2021 had identified the potential for licensing two private television stations in Bhutan.

This conclusion is based on a detailed feasibility study commissioned by the government and presented to the Cabinet in April 2021.

The study concluded that Bhutan’s market could sustain two private TV stations with multiple channels, provided stringent evaluation processes are applied, particularly for licensing news and current affairs channels. The recommendation was seen as a step toward diversifying Bhutan’s media landscape and enhancing competition within the television industry.

Additionally, the 2021 report highlighted that the most viable system for private TV broadcasting in Bhutan would involve a combination of cable TV and Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. This approach would cater to Bhutan’s geographically diverse population while addressing the increasing demand for digital content.

However, the report also pointed out challenges that could affect the sustainability of private TV stations, including financial constraints, limited advertising markets, and competition from established broadcasters like the Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS).

To mitigate these issues, stakeholders had called for the introduction of a clear advertisement policy and a venture capital framework to support private media ventures.

While the feasibility study presents an optimistic view of expanding Bhutan’s television industry, the government is yet to act on these recommendations.

Industry experts believe that establishing private TV channels could create more jobs, promote innovation in content creation, and provide viewers with a broader range of programming options, contributing to a vibrant and competitive media environment in Bhutan.

The SCAC member, Phub Dorji, remarked, “We are open to both the possibility of having private TV stations and not having them. If they are introduced, we will support them, but even if they are not, we can still improve the existing media infrastructure.”