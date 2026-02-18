BoB Goes Live with new TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform

Bank of Bhutan announced the successful go-live of its new TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform (GBP).

The GBP replaces legacy systems with modern, robust core architecture designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, regulators, and the competitive financial services landscape. Some of the key new features and benefits of the new system are:

GBP features a next-generation, API-driven core architecture that delivers real-time processing, high resilience, faster product launches, seamless upgrades, and a strong foundation for future innovation.

The platform supports cloud, hybrid, and on-premises deployment, enabling secure, scalable operations with rapid growth capacity, automated monitoring, and faster service delivery.

The new system enhances retail, corporate, and SME banking with real-time processing, advanced product and loan management, stronger compliance, and faster customization – enabling quicker launches and improved customer value.

It offers strong API integration across digital channels, fintechs, and regulators, supporting open banking and enabling enhanced services, partnerships, and data-driven decisions.

The platform features a modern, intuitive interface with real-time dashboards and streamlined workflows, improving productivity, efficiency, and user experience.

The migration required a temporary two-day suspension of services.

“As with any major technology transformation, there may be minor teething issues in the initial phase. We kindly request your continued understanding and assure you that our teams are actively monitoring the system and are fully committed to resolving any concerns promptly,” said BoB.

“The successful implementation of the GBP represents a transformative step for our Bank. It equips us with a future-ready foundation to innovate faster, serve our customers better, and operate with greater agility and resilience.” said Mr. Tshering Tenzin, Chief Executive Officer