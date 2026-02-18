Thimphu’s air quality: Current trends, future risks, and the path forward to clean air

Share Facebook

Owing to concerns over air quality and air pollution in the capital city, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (MoENR) provided a thorough and a clearer overview on the air quality status.

The air quality is characterized by an increasing level of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) concentrations in the air, originating mainly from vehicular emissions, dust particles, burning of fossil and solid fuels and forest fires during dry seasons.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC) says that during the monitoring period, the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentrations ranged from 22.92 μg/m3 (micrograms of pollution per cubic meter) to 43.33 μg/m3.

In January the highest concentration (43.33 μg/m3) was recorded on 21st January 2026, while the lowest (22.92 μg/m3) was observed on 19th January 2026.

All recorded PM2.5 values remained below the Environmental Standard 2020 of 60 μg/m3 during this period. This may be good compared to our neighbours but is still not in line with the World Health Organization threshold.

In January the 24-hour average PM10 concentrations ranged from 34.69 μg/m3 to 59.41 μg/m3. The highest concentration (59.41 μg/m3) was observed on 24th January 2026, and the lowest (34.69 μg/m3) on 28th January 2026.

Similar to PM2.5, all PM10 concentrations were significantly below the ES 2020 of 100μg/m3 for mixed areas.

The PM2.5 and PM10 results presented below are from Thimphu Air Quality Monitoring Station from 18th–31st January 2026.

The results obtained were assessed in accordance with the ambient air quality criteria stipulated in the Environmental Standards 2020 (ES 2020). As per ES 2020, the concentrations of both PM2.5 and PM10 are presented as 24-hour average values.

For context, PM10 is particulate matter which is smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter.

Whereas, PM2.5 is particulate matter which is smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. They can penetrate into the deeper part of the lungs and can cause serious health complications.

According to the European Environment Agency, prolonged exposure is linked with illnesses and deaths with heart and lung diseases.

The ministry ensures that the current air quality numbers are strictly monitored and is in compliance with the ES 2020 standard, which was enforced by the National Environment Commission (NEC) of Bhutan.

In the broader aspect of reducing air pollution related health risks, the World Health Organization (WHO), in its 2021 guidelines recommend countries to certain PM2.5 and PM10 limits.

These are PM2.5 of 5μg/m3 as an annual mean and 15μg/m3 in a 24-hour mean, exceeded by Bhutan.

The PM10 by WHO is 15μg/m3 annual mean and 45μg/m3 for the 24-hour mean.

Sources of these pollutants mainly originate from rising vehicular emissions, dust particles, usage of fossil and solid fuels (wood), and even forest fires during the winter seasons.

“PM2.5 contribution is dominated by combustion-related activities, particularly vehicle exhaust, indoor space heating using fossil fuel/fuel wood and forest fire during winter. The PM10 concentration is largely driven by dust-related activities, including construction and windblown dust from open-cut land surfaces and as well as vehicular movements on roads,” says an official from MoENR.

MoNER also states that the city’s valley topography and meteorological phenomenon like the ‘temperature inversion’ especially in the morning hours further intensify the pollution by limiting dispersion.

Concerns for the Future

MoENR stated that rise in vehicle numbers is likely to place increasing pressure on air quality, particularly with PM2.5 and nitrogen oxides, which are closely linked to traffic emissions.

Furthermore, the MoENR expressed concerns over the impeding air quality that may be affected by even moderate increases.

An official from MoENR said, “Given Thimphu valley’s topography and frequent winter temperature inversions, even moderate increases in emissions can translate into disproportionate impacts on ambient air quality.”

The ministry explains that a severe pollution crisis in Thimphu city can be averted with strategic intervention while also suggesting behavioral changes and preventive measures in improving the air quality.

“Thimphu is well-positioned to prevent a serious air pollution crisis through timely and proactive action. The city has already taken important steps by improving public transport services, promoting electric mobility, and strengthening urban planning and traffic management,” the official said.

“However, sustained improvements in air quality will also depend on behavioural change. Measures such as adopting cleaner and energy-efficient heating practices, reducing open burning, and increasing the use of public transport can significantly contribute to safeguarding Thimphu’s air quality in the future,” the official added.

Measures Currently Underway

According to the MoENR, all imported cars are strictly restricted to Euro IV/BS IV and above from 2024 till 2027 since they are better equipped with technologies reducing emissions.

The ministry stated, “Euro IV/BS IV and above uses improved engine and exhaust technologies that ensure more complete fuel combustion and significantly reduce the release of toxic emissions. As a result, Euro IV vehicles emit far less PM2.5 and black carbon.”

The development of the National Clean Air Action Plan (NCAAP) for Bhutan is part of DECC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen air quality management in the country.

The Action Plan is being supported by the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) and is expected to be completed by November 2027.

“As part of the Action Plan process, a comprehensive emission inventory will be undertaken for key air pollutants across major sectors such as residential, transport, industry, energy, and waste. This will be complemented by source apportionment studies to identify the relative contributions of different emission sources. In parallel, a policy gap analysis will be conducted for the identified sectors to inform targeted, evidence-based interventions.”

The Action Plan is developed closely in line with Bhutan’s national development priorities. It will follow comprehensive evaluation of emission sources across different sectors and implement cross-sectoral policy analyses in providing solutions.