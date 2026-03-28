Dagana achieves basic service targets, but retaining rural population remains a challenge

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Mid-Term Review of Dagana’s 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) highlights notable development gains, even as rural-to-urban migration continues to pose challenges. While the dzongkhag has nearly achieved universal access to essential services such as water and electricity, the rising number of ‘Gungtong’ remains a pressing concern for local leaders.

According to the review, gewogs such as Dorona, Drujegang, and Tashiding reported 100 percent access to electricity, water supply, and pour-flush toilet facilities.

Khebisa gewog was even recognized on World Toilet Day for achieving 100 percent improved sanitation coverage and open-defecation-free status.

Even in more remote areas, coverage remains high. For instance, Karmaling and Tseza report electricity and water supply rates exceeding 99 percent.

Infrastructure development has also seen steady progress.

Key achievements include the blacktopping of the Thangna-Pangna and Khebisa-Tshonama roads, and the construction of Bailey bridges over the Samachhu and in Yarpheling-Ninchula.

On the economic front, Dagana is showing resilience.

The dzongkhag has seen a boost in livestock production, particularly in honey, which reached 9.3 MT, far exceeding the target of 6.5 MT.

Meat production for pork, chicken, fish and chevon is also on track to meet 2029 targets with 813.56 MT achieved in 2025.

The education sector has also seen improvements.

Six new Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centers were constructed between 2024 and 2025.

Additionally, the dzongkhag produced several national toppers in 2024 and 2025, including top performers in class 6 from Dagapela MSS and a national Chemistry topper in class 12 from Daga CS.

In the health sector, 93.6 percent of population aged 18 and above was covered under NCD screening in 2024.

Further, the safety and disaster preparedness has been enhanced.

7 kilometers (km) of chain-link fencing under a budget of Nu 9.380 million (mn) was constructed in Tashiding (219.37 acres) and Nichula (56.88 acres).

57 piggery farms with over 100 capacity each and 16 poultry farms each with 1,000 capacity were commercialized.

Despite these amenities, the dzongkhag continues to struggle with retaining its population.

The review highlighted a significant number of empty households across the gewogs.

Nichula gewog reported the highest number of Gungtongs at 58 household of the total 163, while Tsangkha and Tashiding recorded 23 and 22 of 380 empty houses respectively.

This migration has led to a shortage of agricultural workforce and an increasingly aging population in rural areas.

Local leaders noted that these demographic shifts are making it difficult to maintain traditional farming practices.

Furthermore, the central but remote location of the dzongkhag continues to impede some development activities, making urban centers more attractive to the youth.

Local administrations warned that a shortage of technical manpower, particularly engineers, has delayed some planned projects. Addressing these human resource gaps and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts such as elephants damaging crops in southern gewogs like Lhamoizingkha was considered essential to make rural life more sustainable for the next generation.

To address remaining hurdles, the Dzongkhag Administration has recommended several strategic interventions.

A primary focus is the widening of the Dzongkhag Secondary National Highway and the construction of three strategic inter-dzongkhag roads, including the Tseza to Kamichu, Nindukha to Chukha, and Balung to Taksha to improve connectivity, and economic opportunities.

Other recommendations include the construction of a motorable bridge over the Sunkosh River for Nichula, bridges and road improvements towards the Dungkhag Administration for Karmaling, and seeking additional funds to extend the road beyond Wangra-chu to Kamichu to enhance connectivity.

A request for Nu 6 mn was made for the restoration of the Daga Throm water supply following disaster damage. Karmaling gewog recommended establishing a designated sub-station for Lhamoizingkha Dungkhag to ensure a consistent power supply.

Recommendations were made to assign focal engineers specifically to gewogs to reduce implementation delays and ensure the timely execution of activities, which directly affects Performance Based Grants (PBG).

Gewog leaders recommend faster release of the 30 percent PBG to assist with local budget allocation and distribution.

Following the return of health center mandates to the dzongkhag, it was recommended to increase the dzongkhag’s health sector outlay.

The review also recommended setting up separate disaster response funds for gewogs, particularly in the southern plains, to address frequent flash flood damage. A reassessment of the 50:50 cost-sharing scheme for farm machinery was suggested to better support the aging rural population. To protect crops from elephants and other wildlife, authorities were urged to introduce solar fencing with higher voltage or a combination of chain-link and solar barriers.