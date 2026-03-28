Thimphu fruit and vegetable wholesalers brace for the upcoming monsoon losses

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As the monsoon season approaches, fruit and vegetable wholesalers in Thimphu are preparing for a challenging period, citing losses from imported produce spoiling due to rising temperatures and the added burden of the GST regime.

Kumar, owner of Kumar Vegetable & Fruits Wholesales, said, “The upcoming monsoon season is a problem for wholesalers. Much of the imported produce turns bad or ends up rotten because of the heat.”

He added, “Vegetables and fruits are often in poor condition when we receive them from India, but by the time they reach Thimphu, most of the produce is rotten and unfit for sale.”

Another wholesaler based in Babesa said that over half of what they import during the summer season spoils before reaching consumers.

Wholesalers typically make two trips per week to import vegetables and fruits, with at least one trip during the hotter months. Despite careful selection, much of the stock ends up wasted.

“We try to pick the items still in good condition for sale, but even then, customers are often reluctant to buy them,” Kumar said.

Fresh produce allows wholesalers to fetch good prices, but when quality deteriorates, they must sell at the original import price to avoid unsold stock. Cold storage helps only for fruits, as vegetables are easily damaged by ice and moisture.

A female vegetable vendor explained, “Vegetables get ruined if they come out of cold storage because the moisture and exposure to warm air spoil them.”

Adding to the challenge is the GST, which wholesalers say has become a significant hurdle. “Previously, there were no taxes. Now, with GST, customers often refuse to buy when they know it is included,” said the Babesa wholesaler.

The extra tax has forced adjustments in pricing, with goods now sold at an added cost of Nu 1 or 2 per kilogram. “For vegetables and fruits, it would be better if the government considered exempting them from GST. It would reduce financial pressure on both consumers and small businesses like ours,” Kumar said.