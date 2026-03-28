Over 435 individuals rehabilitated at PEMA Rehabilitation Centre since 2023

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Currently, over 50 individuals are in residential care, while more than 260 are enrolled in outpatient programs

The PEMA Rehabilitation Center in Thimphu has rehabilitated over 435 individuals since its establishment in September 2023, positioning itself as Bhutan’s primary facility for addressing substance use disorders (SUDs) through a holistic and integrated approach.

Currently, more than 50 individuals are undergoing residential treatment at the center, while over 260 clients are engaged in its outpatient programs, which has served more than 100 clients since July 2025.

Officials from The PEMA Secretariat said that each of these numbers represents a human life being rebuilt, a family finding hope again.

The Center, which operates under The PEMA Secretariat, was officially inaugurated in November 2024 by Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck.

It was established with the mandate to provide accessible, dignified, and comprehensive care to individuals affected by SUDs, with a focus on long-term recovery and reintegration into society.

PEMA’s approach to rehabilitation combines medical care, psychological support, skill development, and social reintegration.

At the core of its model is the Therapeutic Community approach, where structured routines, peer support, and shared accountability play a central role in recovery.

Officials from The PEMA stated, “This entire journey is facilitated by the Therapeutic Community model, where the community itself becomes the primary agent of change. Through peer support, shared accountability, and a structured environment, individuals heal and grow together, ensuring that recovery is never a solitary struggle, but a collective triumph”.

Treatment at the Center typically follows a minimum three-month cycle, beginning with an orientation phase, followed by intensive therapy and concluding with reintegration preparation.

In some cases, treatment may be extended depending on individual needs and assessments.

Beyond clinical treatment, the Center integrates Bhutanese cultural and spiritual practices into its programs.

Daily activities include mindfulness and Sorig Zhiney sessions, alongside physical exercise, vocational training, and counselling.

All graduates are eligible for DeSuung training, with 25 individuals having completed the training.

The PEMA Secretariat also collaborates with Ministry of Industry Commerce Employment, Ministry of Education Skills and Development, Innovate Bhutan, and civil society organizations to provide further entrepreneurship training and apprenticeships. All services are offered free of charge to every Bhutanese citizen.

Residents are also engaged in life skills education covering communication, problem-solving, and emotional resilience.

A key focus of the program is reintegration.

Through the Bhutan Reintegration and Value Enhancement (BRAVE) Program, clients are supported in transitioning back into society with structured aftercare, vocational opportunities, and continued counselling.

Follow-up support can extend up to nine months after discharge, with weekly check-ins and peer-support systems.

The PEMA Secretariat shared that hundreds of their graduates have stopped using drugs, and that many former clients have returned to education, secured employment, started businesses, or reconnected with their families.

Some have also gone on to support others in recovery, including working within rehabilitation settings.

Despite these gains, challenges remain.

Officials highlighted stigma as the most significant barrier to expanding access to rehabilitation services.

While the Center has the capacity to accommodate up to 200 residential clients, voluntary admissions remain limited, with many individuals hesitant to seek treatment due to fear of social judgment.

Officials from the PEMA Secretariat pointed out, “Stigma is a silent, pervasive force that keeps people from seeking the help they desperately need. Though the center has the capacity to accommodate 200 residents, and every service is provided free of charge, yet today, we operate at barely a quarter of our capacity. The majority of those in residential treatment are mandated clients. Voluntary admissions remain low, not because people do not need help, but because the fear of social judgment keeps them in the shadows.”

And they further said, “Stigma is not just a barrier, it is an impediment. It manifests in ways both subtle and devastating such as communities refusing to welcome back reformed individuals, schools declining to re-admit students, employers hesitating to offer a chance, and even families struggling to rebuild trust with their own loved ones”.

The officials noted that every rejection, every sideways glance, and every whispered conversation erodes the confidence of individuals painstakingly rebuilding their lives during months of treatment. Stigma does not merely slow reintegration, it can completely derail it.

Coordination among multiple stakeholders, including law enforcement, healthcare providers, and community organizations, also presents challenges in ensuring seamless referral and support systems.

Additionally, the lack of community-based treatment services and trained professionals continues to affect the broader rehabilitation ecosystem.

Officials pointed out that this is precisely why the PEMA Secretariat invests so deeply in family education, group therapy, and community engagement.

One of their four foundational pillars is dedicated entirely to reintegration and aftercare, addressing every dimension of a returning individual’s life be it social, economic, psychological, and spiritual.

The officials said, “We are determined to change the conversation, one family and one community at a time, because we know that the most powerful medicine for recovery is acceptance”.

The PEMA Secretariat shared that recovery from substance use disorders is a long-term process requiring sustained support.

Looking ahead, the PEMA Secretariat plans to expand rehabilitation and support services beyond Thimphu, working with institutions and communities across the country to improve accessibility and strengthen recovery efforts.