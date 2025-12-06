First of its kind store gives Bhutanese artisans with disabilities a platform to shine

Share Facebook

Bhutan marked the International Day for Persons with Disabilities on 3rd December with a meaningful celebration in Paro, the opening of the country’s first shop that sells products made by persons with disabilities, followed by a national gathering to talk about their rights, challenges, and hopes.

The shop, called Dra=Nyam, was opened to give artisans with disabilities a place where they can proudly sell their handmade items. Many people with disabilities in Bhutan are skilled in weaving, sewing, painting, and crafting, but most of their products never reach customers. They often work quietly from home, not because they are unable to succeed, but because they have little exposure and few opportunities to reach the market.

Dra=Nyam was created to change this. Every item in the shop, whether it is a piece of textile, a wooden craft, or a painting, carries the hard work and heart of the person who made it.

Organizers said this shop proves something important, people with disabilities are not barriers or burdens. They are creators, contributors, and a source of strength for society when their talent is recognized.

After the launch, a national conference brought together government officials, civil society groups, teachers, health workers, parents, and persons with disabilities to talk about the situation of people with disabilities in Bhutan today.

One of the biggest concerns shared during the discussions was education. According to the 2023 National Health Survey, around 6.8 percent of Bhutan’s population lives with a disability. Among school-aged children with disabilities, nearly 70 percent are still out of school. Parents and educators said this is not because the children lack ability but because schools often lack trained teachers, accessible spaces, and the right support.

Speakers at the conference said that with proper care, early support, and inclusive classrooms, these children can learn just as well as anyone else. Several parents shared stories of how their children blossomed when given even a small chance.

Participants also spoke about job opportunities. Many young people with disabilities want to work and earn a living, but they face challenges such as lack of training, workplace awareness, and accessible facilities. A young person with a disability shared that more employers are becoming open and supportive, but more needs to be done to ensure equal chances.

International guests also spoke at the event, sharing how other countries create services and systems that make life easier for persons with disabilities. Their message was clear, the most important step is recognizing that every person, with or without a disability, has something valuable to offer.

An exhibition was also set up, displaying assistive technologies, learning materials, sign language tools, and products made by persons with disabilities. Many visitors said the event helped them understand the challenges and the strengths, of the disability community.

Organizers said they hope this year’s celebration will help more people see persons with disabilities for who they truly are: capable, talented, and deserving of equal opportunities. The opening of Dra=Nyam is seen as an important start toward giving their skills the recognition they deserve.

The day ended with a shared understanding, that Bhutan can move closer to being an inclusive society when every person, regardless of disability, is given the chance to learn, work, and shine.