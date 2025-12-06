ESP fund utilisation hits 61%

Share Facebook

Of the total ESP fund of Nu 15 billion (bn), the Government of India (GoI) had released Nu 10 bn to date. Nu 14,960.987 million (mn) of the total fund had already been fully allocated to agencies and financial institutions. As of 31st October 2025, overall expenditure stood at Nu. 7.2 bn, reflecting a utilisation rate of 61.21percent.

Of the Nu 15 bn, MoF explained that Nu 3.3 bn was allocated for concessional credit and Nu 2 bn for the business re-invigoration fund. Under the concessional credit facility implemented by BDBL, 3,969 applications were received. As of 28th October 2025, a total of 2,314 applications had been approved amounting to Nu 3.1 bn, with Nu 1.8 bn already disbursed to 2,171 approved accounts.

Under the Reinvigoration Fund (RGF), MoF reported that the seven participating Financial Institutions (FIs) received 278 applications, of which 144 were approved. The interest subsidy for these approvals amounted to Nu 500.4 mn over the next three years, and as of June 2025, Nu 92.09 mn in subsidies had been disbursed. MoF added that assessments of all applications under both the concessional credit and reinvigoration fund had been completed, and BDBL was disbursing loans in phases depending on project progress.

MoF also highlighted activities under the Price Guarantee Scheme, stating that 1,927 farmers were engaged in the production of six priority crops; rice, maize, wheat, quinoa, peanut and soybean, while 96 farmers were involved in pork and chicken production. Under tourism development initiatives, 2,319 personnel, including guides, frontline workers, Local Government officials and homestay operators, received skills training.

Through the Desuung Skilling Programme (DSP), 8,869 youths were trained in various sectors, and 20,500 Desuups were deployed in national services. Additionally, 60 youths were engaged in producing 150,000 fruit tree seedlings under the One Gewog One Product (OGOP) initiative.

Under the Youth Engagement and Livelihood Programme (YELP), 114 interns were supported for periods ranging from 1 to 6 months, and 1,148 youths were placed with various firms and organisations for 1 to 12 months. MoF also noted that 45 YouTubers received support for content creation in pursuit of a target to help 50 creators achieve at least 100,000 subscribers under the Creative Industry Development initiative.

Fourteen informal sector beneficiaries were supported with equipment and machinery, while 78 cottage and small industries received capacity-building support on hard skills. 75 participants were trained and certified in Training of Trainers (ToT) on new business creation and counselling under incubation and startup programmes.

As of 25th September 2025, the Bank of Bhutan had received 548 applications for concessional education loans at 4 percent interest. Of these, 476 applications amounting to Nu 348.85 mn were approved, and Nu 49 mn was disbursed to 454 students.

MoF added that Nu 800 mn from the ESP fund had been allocated to support the National Crop and Livestock Insurance Scheme, which would directly benefit farmers. The scheme will pilot four crops which are rice, maize, potato and orange, and three livestock commodities; piggery, poultry and cattle. Premiums will be set at 5.8 percent per annum for crops, 10 percent for cattle and 6 percent for piggery and poultry, with a 50:50 cost-sharing arrangement between the government and farmers.