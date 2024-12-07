Govt focuses on reducing regional tourism disparities with infrastructure upgrades and river-based activities

Share Facebook

During the Meet-the-Press session held yesterday, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Employment (MoICE) outlined comprehensive strategies to bridge regional disparities in tourism sector in country. Acknowledging the uneven distribution of tourists across the country, the government emphasized infrastructure development, improved accessibility, and diverse tourism offerings to attract visitors to the east, south, and central regions.

Improving access through airports and road networks

The MoICE Minister, Namgyal Dorji, emphasized that improving connectivity is a key priority to boost tourism in under-represented regions.

“The opening of the Darranga Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Assam is expected to facilitate easier entry into eastern Bhutan, streamlining access for international visitors,” said the MoICE Minister.

Yonphula Airport in the east is also undergoing enhancements, with advanced landing technologies being explored to ensure year-round operability.

“The upcoming Gelephu Airport will serve as a critical gateway to the south and east, significantly enhancing regional connectivity. Furthermore, plans for new domestic airports in weather-friendly areas of the east are under review to improve accessibility,” Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji said.

The government is also prioritizing road network upgrades, particularly highways and feeder roads, to connect key tourist destinations.

Enhanced tourist amenities

“Efforts are underway to improve basic facilities and create a more welcoming experience for tourists. Through initiatives like the Global Environment Facility (GEF) project, we are investing in roadside amenities, restrooms, and visitor information centers,” Lyonpo said.

Signage at key tourist locations is also being upgraded to ensure better navigation and visitor satisfaction.

Regional tourism development initiatives

The government is focusing on diversifying tourism products to showcase the unique cultural and natural assets of the east and south. Under the GEF Ecotourism Project, two protected areas Bumdeling Wildlife Sanctuary and Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary are being developed into key tourism hubs. Additionally, the project spans five districts: Lhuentse, Mongar, Trashigang, Trashi Yangtse, and Zhemgang.

“Each dzongkhag is tasked with identifying flagship tourist attractions to promote local tourism. Community involvement is also a cornerstone of the government’s strategy. We are implementing capacity-building programs to train local communities in tourism management, ensuring that they directly benefit from the industry while fostering a sense of ownership,” Lyonpo added.

The Minister also highlighted plans to improve tourism amenities along country’s rivers, viewing them as a key element of the country’s adventure tourism offerings. Eco-lodges, such as those in Berti (Zhemgang) and Zalaphangma (Mongar), are already providing unique tourism experiences along the rivers.

It was said that a technical study identified 22 river stretches across Bhutan that are suitable for activities like rafting and kayaking. The government is developing such stretches to attract adventure tourists while simultaneously boosting regional tourism.

“We are also introducing training and certification programs for local operators, including river guides, to ensure professional management of river-based activities,” Lyonpo said.

“These initiatives aim to not only diversify tourism in Bhutan, it also ensures that local communities benefit economically. By engaging communities in river tourism, we are empowering them to take stewardship of their natural resources while creating sustainable economic opportunities,” Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji said.