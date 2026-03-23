His Majesty The King granted an Audience to the participants of the 18th GYA

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His Majesty The King granted an Audience to the participants of the 18th Golden Youth Award (GYA), an annual flagship programme of the Bhutan Youth Development Fund (YDF), in Thimphu on 17 March 2026.

The programme, being held from 12 to 20 March at the Nazhoen Pelri Youth Development Centre, has brought together 80 participants, comprising 40 boys and 40 girls from 20 Dzongkhags, along with five Bhutanese youth from Perth, Australia.

Initiated in 2005 by Her Majesty Gyalyum Tseyring Pem Wangchuck, the GYA serves as a platform to nurture young leaders. Each year, award recipients are granted scholarships to pursue studies at international institutions, including United World Colleges and schools in countries such as the Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, Canada, and India.