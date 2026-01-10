Honoring His Majesty through a youth cleanliness campaign

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

A student at the Royal Thimphu College, pursuing a final year degree in Political Science and Sociology, Tandin Gyeltshen, is getting ready to start Project TH (Thimphu Hingsang-Sa) also called Nazhoen for His Majesty, a revolutionary youth initiative to foster cleanliness as a responsible mindset throughout Bhutan’s capital.

Project TH aims to make cleanliness a shared civic value rather than only an occasional activity in order to foster a clean, responsible and mindful capital city. Understanding that a clean city represents a responsible and thoughtful population, the project focuses on long-term behavioral change rather than just physical clean-ups.

Tandin confirmed that the project, which embodies His Majesty The King’s vision of proactive citizenship along with the objectives of Gelephu Mindfulness City, will begin on 14th January, pending his return from Trashigang. He contributes significant involvement to this initiative as the founder and president of The Peak Performers, National Coordinator of Students for Liberty, Y-PEER Asia Pacific Intern and co-member of Gola-Gola Bhutan.

Thimphu serves as the nation’s first encounter for foreign investors, partners and visitors where they see Thimphu as the face of the country, where national values must be clearly demonstrated.

Tandin said, “If the capital does not reflect mindfulness, responsibility, and care for the environment, it weakens the larger national narrative Bhutan seeks to project. Project TH, therefore, treats Thimphu as the face of the nation, where national values must be visibly practiced.”

Project TH is a year-long civic initiative that includes weekly clean-up events that alternate between zones based on foot traffic, waste collection, visibility and impact. They are going to use a circular zonal approach to sanitize every area of Thimphu. This strategy aims to uphold the notion that everyone in the city shares responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and to encourage inclusivity.

Importantly, young people’s outward leadership in these initiatives has a significant impact on how the public behaves. Reflection and a sense of moral responsibility are naturally sparked when society witnesses young people taking charge of common areas and clearing up trash on a regular basis.

Tandin states, “Over time, this helps break old patterns and inhibits irresponsible behavior like littering. By relying on example rather than enforcement, Project TH enables positive peer influence to promote long-lasting mental shifts throughout communities.”

This project TH will encourage young people to take on responsibility and accountability by serving Tsa-Wa-Sum via meaningful actions.

Tandin himself pledges Nu 10,000 and five Bhutanese residing at Australia offer a significant amount in donations, which are put on hold until the projects start. “Transparency reigns via an upcoming group chat to clarify how much money we have received and how much we have spent,” said Tandin.

As for the volunteers for the campaign they will be recruited primarily through youth networks, schools, colleges, community groups and social media platforms. The project will emphasize inclusive participation, encouraging individuals from all backgrounds to contribute in any capacity they are able. Following the project’s TikTok video which has been posted in his account, some people contacted Tandin to express their willingness to participate and others stepped forward to make small donations.

As Tandin sates, “Volunteering under Project TH will be framed as a form of service to Tsa-Wa-Sum and a meaningful contribution toward fulfilling His Majesty’s vision. This approach is intended to appeal to both civic pride and personal responsibility.”

Therefore, dedicating Project TH to His Majesty is more than just symbolic; it is a serious pledge made by the young people to take on responsibility, protect the nation’s dignity and however gently contribute to the realization of His Majesty’s long-term goal for a responsible, self-sufficient and mindful Bhutan.