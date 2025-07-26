Khar Gewog’s sunflower fields signal a rural shift in Bhutan’s farming future

Share Facebook

In the eastern district of Pema Gatshel, the rolling hills of Khar Gewog have taken on a golden shade. But this is not just a seasonal burst of beauty; it is a sign of something deeper stirring in the ambition of farmers. For the first time, farmers in Khar have embraced large-scale sunflower cultivation, turning what was once an ornamental plant into a potential symbol of self-reliance and rural revival.

Until recently, sunflowers in Bhutan were mostly grown in front yards for aesthetic value. Their use as an oil crop was largely overlooked, especially in comparison to mustard, which has long been part of Bhutan’s traditional oil extraction practices. But with rising costs of imported cooking oil and a national push for food self-sufficiency, interest in alternative crops has been quietly growing. In Khar, this interest has translated into action. With support from local agriculture officials, more than 50 households planted sunflowers this season across nearly 30 acres of land, some of which had been left fallow for years.

The decision to grow sunflowers was met with curiosity and caution at first. Farmers were unsure how the crop would perform, whether it would withstand wildlife, and if it could really offer more than a beautiful view. But the results have been more than encouraging. The plants grew well, suffered minimal damage from pests or animals, and now stand heavy with seed heads as harvest approaches. Many residents say the crop has proven easier to manage than expected, requiring fewer inputs and less vulnerability to wild boars and monkeys that typically damage traditional food crops.

Beyond the harvest, what is really grown in Khar is a new sense of possibility. Sunflowers are now being looked at not only as a way to generate income, but as a route to producing cooking oil locally. Bhutan imports much of its sunflower oil, and prices continue to fluctuate. The idea that rural communities can press their own oil, use it in their kitchens, and even sell small quantities is starting to gain traction. While processing infrastructure is still lacking, many farmers are already discussing next steps, either acquiring small-scale presses or finding cooperatives to help with extraction.

The visual transformation of Khar has also caught the attention of neighboring villages. Fields that were once unused or filled with maize now glow with sunflowers, and farmers who did not participate this season are already preparing land for the next. The gewog’s decision to supply seeds and technical guidance has paid off by planting not just a crop, but a sense of ownership. A resident described the feeling of standing in the fields this year as “a reminder that farming doesn’t have to mean doing the same thing every year, sometimes we just need to try.”

Sunflowers may not replace staple crops any time soon, but they are opening up space for new thinking. In a country where rural-urban migration is rising and many farmlands lie unused, this small success in Khar hints at a bigger lesson: that revitalizing agriculture does not always require massive investment, but rather smart choices, local leadership, and the courage to experiment. The blooming fields of Khar have turned more than heads, they have turned an entire community toward a future where farming is not just survival, but a source of pride, sustainability, and economic hope.