Bhutan urges global action as it leads by example in climate fight

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In a world grappling with climate emergencies, Bhutan is emerging as a beacon of hope. At the high-level UN Climate Ambition event titled “Now is the Hour: Bringing the Energy Back to the Climate Agenda,” Bhutan once again reminded the global community of the power of political will, environmental responsibility, and bold ambition.

Addressing the event, the Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Karma Tshering, reaffirmed Bhutan’s deep commitment to climate action. “The time to act is now. We are running out of time to keep global temperatures in check,” he warned.

Bhutan remains one of the only countries in the world that is carbon negative, absorbing more greenhouse gases than it emits. This rare status is maintained through vast forest cover, strong environmental policies, and a deep cultural connection to nature.

While many nations struggle to meet net-zero targets by 2050, Bhutan has already gone beyond that. The country offsets over three times its annual emissions through its forests, hydropower, and low-impact lifestyle. But Bhutan is not stopping there.

Secretary Karma Tshering revealed Bhutan’s goal to become an energy powerhouse by 2040, aiming to produce 20,000 megawatts of clean energy through hydropower and solar. “Clean energy isn’t just a solution for Bhutan, it’s a solution for the planet,” he said.

To meet this ambitious goal, Bhutan plans to allow private sector participation in hydropower development for the first time in its history. This marks a major policy shift and opens the door for international green investment.

The event also served as a call to action for larger nations. Bhutan’s example shows that environmental protection and economic development can go hand-in-hand. As countries continue to make pledges, Bhutan is quietly achieving what many only promises.

UN representatives praised Bhutan’s model, calling it a “living example of how ambition and action can align.” The event closed with a strong message: The world cannot afford to delay any longer. Climate leadership must be measured in action, not just words. And Bhutan, once again, is showing the way