Bhutan’s Rising Boxers Gear Up for Asian U19 & U22 Championships in Bangkok

Bhutan’s boxing aspirations are beginning to take shape on the Asian sporting stage, as the Bhutan Boxing Federation (BBF) prepares to send a team of young and promising athletes to compete in the prestigious Asian Boxing U19 & U22 Championships 2025.

Scheduled to be held from 1st to 12th August at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok, Thailand, this regional event is seen as a key milestone in Bhutan’s ongoing journey to build a strong foundation in the sport.

This year’s championships have attracted more than 25 countries, with 387 boxers; 230 men and 160 women registered to compete.

Bhutan’s participation in this competitive environment marks a new chapter, reflecting growing interest, preparation, and ambition in the country’s sporting future. The event is being hosted by the Thailand Boxing Association under the supervision of the Asian Boxing Confederation and World Boxing, making it one of the most credible and significant boxing competitions in the region.

Bhutan’s national team will be represented by a contingent of eight members, including six athletes. The team will be led by Head Coach Girchungla, 44, and managed by Sonam Penjor, 29. The selected athletes will compete in two age categories: U19 and U22. In the U22 division, Bhutan will be represented by Tashi Yoezer (21 years, 55 kg), Kinley (21 yrs, 65 kg), Dechen Dorji (19 yrs, 60 kg), and Kinley Phuntsho (20 yrs, 50 kg). In the U19 category, the team features Jampel Chedup (18 yrs, 60 kg) and Zigdal Zangmo (18 yrs, 51 kg), the only female boxer on the team.

This opportunity didn’t come out of nowhere. It follows Bhutan’s recent success in organizing the four-nation international boxing championship in Thimphu, which saw participation from Sri Lanka, Nepal, India, and Bhutan.

That landmark event, held earlier this year, was the first of its kind in the country and played a key role in providing Bhutanese boxers with firsthand experience of international standards and competition. More importantly, it sent a clear message to regional boxing federations: Bhutan is serious about developing the sport. Hosting the four-nation event was not just about competition, it was a statement of intent. It opened the country’s doors to wider engagement with international boxing bodies and proved Bhutan’s capability to both organize and participate in events of high caliber.

That visibility and commitment led to official recognition from the Thailand Boxing Association, Asian Boxing Confederation, and World Boxing, paving the way for Bhutan’s invitation to the upcoming championship in Bangkok.

A strong performance in Thailand could be even more meaningful for Bhutan.

The tournament awards medals to all athletes reaching the semi-final stage, with gold, silver, and two bronze medals on offer. Beyond the podium, the event also serves as a qualifying platform for the upcoming World Boxing Cup in India, set for November 2025. This makes the competition even more critical for the Bhutanese team, which now stands at a turning point, from being underdogs to emerging contenders.

While medals are certainly a goal, the broader purpose for the BBF is to help athletes gain valuable exposure, sharpen their skills, and grow the national talent pool.

For a sport still finding its footing in the country, the Bangkok championship is more than just another tournament. It is a stepping stone for the future of boxing in Bhutan, one where young athletes can rise, compete, and eventually bring glory to the nation.

As Bhutan’s boxers prepare to step into the ring in Bangkok, they carry with them not just gloves and training, but the hopes of a nation ready to leave its mark on the global boxing map. The ring is no longer just a dream, it’s a doorway to what lies ahead.