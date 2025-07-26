Zilukha accident victim secures her admission

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) said that the Zilukha zebra crossing accident victim, who recently traveled to the Chittagong Medical College and her family was initially unsure about her admission, has successfully completed her admission.

The RCSC said following the student’s unfortunate accident on 9th June (just a day before her planned departure) the RCSC, in coordination with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka, immediately wrote to the relevant authorities in Bangladesh to request consideration for an extension of the reporting deadline due to the exceptional circumstances.

Had the student been unable to travel this year, she would have had the option to pursue her students next year with the junior cohort. However, the student herself expressed a strong desire to proceed with her studies this year after taking a couple of weeks for recovery.

“Respecting her wishes and determination, the concerned authorities in Bangladesh kindly approved our request to extend her admission deadline. Subsequently, after receiving the official approval, the student traveled to Bangladesh and successfully completed her admission process, including payment of the admission fees,” said RCSC.

She is now formally enrolled and attending classes, with support from both the College as well as Bhutanese seniors at the college.