MoAF to make small green chillies cultivation mandatory in all dzongkhags

Shortage of small green chillies has been an issue in the country for a while. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests has now made it mandatory to grow the chillies in all 20 districts.

Agriculture Minister Yeshey Penjor says that as a part of winter vegetable production the ministry is planning to produce mass quantity of chillies next year.

“We will make chilli cultivation mandatory in all the twenty dzongkhags, and we are going to focus on small green chillies. And we will not have the chilli issue next year. The government will support the farmers with the resources,” the Agriculture Minister said.

Lyonpo said that even during the lockdown people are now healthier so it indicates that the country does not have much deficiency in terms of food resources.

According to Lyonpo, people prefer the small green chillies to other variety. He said, “We are not running short of chillies. We have chillies, but by choice, people want to go for these small green chillies.”

Lyonpo said although a good quantity of green chillies was grown compared, however, the consumption pattern changed, and this could have caused the shortage. Lyonpo added that they are trying to grow more green chillies to meet the demand. It was observed that towards the end of February, people stopped complaining as the green chillies quantity kept on increasing.

Meanwhile, 19 households in Jangdung village under Saling gewog in Mongar have ventured into early chilli production on about 3 acres of wetland, which was otherwise left fallow after the paddy season.

According to MoAF, a hybrid Indian chilli variety, SHP 2448 is being cultivated for the first time in the village to meet the chilli shortage during the winter.

The group has plans to expand its chilli farming from the next season, and also to start the cultivation works earlier so as to meet the chilli demand in winter months. This year’s production was delayed by the two pandemic lockdowns.