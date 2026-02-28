MoESD trains 600 teachers to strengthen inclusive education in Bhutan to date

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has recently made significant progress in strengthening inclusive education in Bhutan.

As of December 2025, MoESD has trained more than 600 educators, including Special Educational Needs (SEN) teachers and Inclusive Education Coordinators, to support students with disabilities.

Data from the 50 designated inclusive public schools shows that these trained educators are already actively engaged in providing inclusive education services, helping children access personalized academic and social support.

A significant proportion of these teachers have received formal training in inclusive education, assessment, and early screening, enhancing schools’ capacity to identify and support learners with diverse needs.

As per MoESD, “In addition, 62 teachers have received advanced training in targeted intervention frameworks and sensory-based support approaches.”

Moreover, the SEN-trained teachers are currently supporting 50 public inclusive schools and one private school, assisting students with disabilities across the country.

To further strengthen these efforts, more than 200 teachers, including educators from private schools, have completed a specialized short-term training programme in inclusive education.

While the immediate focus remains on public inclusive schools, MoESD is gradually extending support to private institutions. MoESD said that one of the private schools has already benefited from inclusive education and assessment training, and more private school teachers are expected to join future training cohorts.

Looking ahead, the ministry is also investing in long-term capacity building by supporting selected teachers to pursue postgraduate qualifications in inclusive education at the Paro College of Education.

According to MoESD, the initiative aims to create a pool of national experts who can provide ongoing mentorship and guidance in inclusive practices, ensuring the sustainability of Bhutan’s inclusive education efforts.

These training initiatives are particularly important when considered against the backdrop of previous years, during which the shortage of trained SEN teachers was a significant challenge.

Inclusive education is not simply about placing children with disabilities in mainstream classrooms. It requires trained professionals who understand different types of disabilities, can assess individual learning needs, and adapt teaching methods accordingly. Without adequate SEN-trained teachers, many students struggle to cope academically and socially, leading to disengagement, poor performance, or even dropping out.

According to recent reports, Bhutan currently has 50 inclusive schools, including two special schools dedicated to children with more complex needs.

However, out of 6,355 registered persons with disabilities, only 1,455 children, about 22.8 percent, are currently enrolled in school. This means that nearly 77 percent of children with disabilities remain outside the formal education system, highlighting the urgent need for trained professionals who can make inclusion meaningful and effective.

The low enrollment numbers reflect not only barriers to access but also the limited availability of trained professionals in schools who can provide the specialized support students with disabilities need.

Without skilled teachers, many children face challenges keeping up with lessons, participating in classroom activities, or receiving instruction that matches their individual learning needs. This is where SEN teachers play a critical role in helping students with disabilities succeed in school.

They create Individualized Education Plans (IEPs), which are personalized learning plans designed for each student based on their unique abilities and needs. These plans set specific learning goals and outline the support and teaching methods the student requires. This ensures that every student can learn at their own pace and in ways that suit them best.

SEN teachers also use differentiated instruction, which means they adjust how they teach the same lesson so that all students can understand it. Whereby, some students might learn better through pictures or hands-on activities, while others might benefit from listening or reading.

Additionally, SEN teachers introduce assistive technologies such as hearing devices to help students with visual or hearing impairments, or other learning challenges, access lessons and participate fully in class.

According to the ministry, while challenges remain, especially with so many children with disabilities still out of school, MoESD’s focus on training SEN teachers is gradually reshaping the education landscape. Both public and private schools are beginning to benefit from these initiatives, and with ongoing capacity-building, more schools are expected to integrate inclusive practices.

As reported by this paper, in response to ongoing challenges, MoESD is also implementing several long-term strategies under the 13th Five-Year Plan. These measures include recruiting more inclusive and special education teachers, expanding vocational training opportunities for students with disabilities, and establishing dedicated resource teams at the Dzongkhag and Thromde levels to provide technical guidance and support to schools.